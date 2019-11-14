Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market 2024 Size, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.

Geographically, Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market:

Outokumpu

Sandvik

Butting

ArcelorMittal

ThyssenKrupp

NSSMC

POSCO

Tata Steel

JFE

Sosta

PSP

Tenaris

Tubacex

Metline Industries

Baosteel

About Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe: Duplex stainless steel pipes have a mixed microstructure of austenite and ferrite, the aim being to produce a 50/50 mix, although in commercial alloys, the mix may be 40/60 respectively. Duplex steels have improved strength over austenitic stainless steels and also improved resistance to localized corrosion, particularly pitting, crevice corrosion and stress corrosion cracking. They are characterized by high chromium (19–28%) and molybdenum (up to 5%) and lower nickel contents than austenitic stainless steels.

Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Types:

Lean Duplex

Standard Duplex

Super Duplex

Hyper Duplex

Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Applications:

Offshore Oil and Gas

Chemical Process Industry

Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding

Desalination / Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Air Pollution Control

Architectural

Building & Construction

Others

In recent time, high growth in the chemical processing industry, oil & gas industry is some of the major drivers of global passenger boarding bridge industry.

At present, global passenger boarding bridge industry shows a high concentration. Among the manufacturers, Outokumpu (Finland), Sandvik (Sweden) and ThyssenKrupp (Germany) are the top three largest manufacturers around the globe and more than 30% of the total products are produced by these three companies.

In terms of geography, EU dominates the global passenger boarding bridge market followed by Asia-Pacific and US. EU is the largest production region and Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market. Among Asia-Pacific, China, Japan and India are the biggest market, in addition, China is also an important exporter around the globe.

The worldwide market for Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.