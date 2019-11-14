 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market 2024 Size, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe

Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe industry.

Geographically, Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Repot:

  • Outokumpu
  • Sandvik
  • Butting
  • ArcelorMittal
  • ThyssenKrupp
  • NSSMC
  • POSCO
  • Tata Steel
  • JFE
  • Sosta
  • PSP
  • Tenaris
  • Tubacex
  • Metline Industries
  • Baosteel
  • TISCO

    About Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe:

    Duplex stainless steel pipes have a mixed microstructure of austenite and ferrite, the aim being to produce a 50/50 mix, although in commercial alloys, the mix may be 40/60 respectively. Duplex steels have improved strength over austenitic stainless steels and also improved resistance to localized corrosion, particularly pitting, crevice corrosion and stress corrosion cracking. They are characterized by high chromium (19â28%) and molybdenum (up to 5%) and lower nickel contents than austenitic stainless steels.

    Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Industry report begins with a basic Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Types:

  • Lean Duplex
  • Standard Duplex
  • Super Duplex
  • Hyper Duplex

    Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Applications:

  • Offshore Oil and Gas
  • Chemical Process Industry
  • Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding
  • Desalination / Water Treatment
  • Pulp & Paper
  • Air Pollution Control
  • Architectural
  • Building & Construction
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market?

    Scope of Report:

  • In recent time, high growth in the chemical processing industry, oil & gas industry is some of the major drivers of global passenger boarding bridge industry.
  • At present, global passenger boarding bridge industry shows a high concentration. Among the manufacturers, Outokumpu (Finland), Sandvik (Sweden) and ThyssenKrupp (Germany) are the top three largest manufacturers around the globe and more than 30% of the total products are produced by these three companies.
  • In terms of geography, EU dominates the global passenger boarding bridge market followed by Asia-Pacific and US. EU is the largest production region and Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market. Among Asia-Pacific, China, Japan and India are the biggest market, in addition, China is also an important exporter around the globe.
  • The worldwide market for Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market major leading market players in Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Industry report also includes Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Upstream raw materials and Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

