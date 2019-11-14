Durable Insulated Container Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share and Growth Potential Report from 2019-2025

Durable insulated containers are one of the most effective insulation packaging and transportation solutions to maintain the quality of temperature sensitive and perishable products. Durable insulated containers made of high quality raw materials such as polypropylene, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, nylon, etc., have been proven to maintain internal payload temperatures for extended periods of time. Durable insulated containers are lightweight and economical, providing effective thermal protection for almost any temperature-sensitive transportation application, even under extreme weather conditions.

Cold Chain Technologies

Polar Thermal Packaging

Cryopak A TCP Company

Sonoco Product Company (ThermoSafe)

SAEPLAST AMERICAS

Snyder Industries

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

PP Insulated Container

PVC Insulated Container

PET Insulated Container

PS Insulated Container

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Specialty Chemicals