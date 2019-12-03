 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Dye Transfer Inhibitor Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

Dye Transfer Inhibitor

Global Dye Transfer Inhibitor Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Dye Transfer Inhibitor Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Dye transfer inhibitor is a more effective way to solve the problem of dyeing. Dye transfer inhibitor is substances that absorb or inhibit re-deposition of abscisic dyes during the finger washing process.
The global Dye Transfer Inhibitor industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Europe, China and Japan, such as Vertellus, Colour Synthesis Solutions, Clariant, Ashland and BASF. At present, Vertellus is the world leader, holding 20.39% production market share in 2017.
In 2017, the global Dye Transfer Inhibitor consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 35.13% of global consumption of Dye Transfer Inhibitor.
Dye Transfer Inhibitor downstream is wide and recently Dye Transfer Inhibitor has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Industrial Printing and Dyeing, Daily Washing. Globally, the Dye Transfer Inhibitor market is mainly driven by growing demand for Industrial Printing and Dyeing. Industrial Printing accounts for nearly 73.42% of total downstream consumption of Dye Transfer Inhibitor in global.
Dye Transfer Inhibitor can be mainly divided into PVP Polymers, Chromabond Polymers and Others which PVP Polymers captures about 63.84% of Dye Transfer Inhibitor market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of Dye Transfer Inhibitor.
Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Dye Transfer Inhibitor consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of Dye Transfer Inhibitor is estimated to be 22538 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Vertellus

  • BASF
  • Clariant
  • Ashland
  • Colour Synthesis Solutions

  • Dye Transfer Inhibitor Market by Types

  • PVP Polymers
  • Chromabond Polymers
  • Others

    Dye Transfer Inhibitor Market by Applications

  • Industrial Printing and Dyeing
  • Daily Washing

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

