Dye Transfer Inhibitor Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

About Dye Transfer Inhibitor:

Dye transfer inhibitor is a more effective way to solve the problem of dyeing. Dye transfer inhibitor is substances that absorb or inhibit re-deposition of abscisic dyes during the finger washing process.

Top Key Players of Dye Transfer Inhibitor Market:

Vertellus

BASF

Clariant

Ashland

Major Types covered in the Dye Transfer Inhibitor Market report are:

PVP Polymers

Chromabond Polymers

Others Major Applications covered in the Dye Transfer Inhibitor Market report are:

Industrial Printing and Dyeing

Daily Washing Scope of Dye Transfer Inhibitor Market:

The global Dye Transfer Inhibitor industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Europe, China and Japan, such as Vertellus, Colour Synthesis Solutions, Clariant, Ashland and BASF. At present, Vertellus is the world leader, holding 20.39% production market share in 2017.

In 2017, the global Dye Transfer Inhibitor consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 35.13% of global consumption of Dye Transfer Inhibitor.

Dye Transfer Inhibitor downstream is wide and recently Dye Transfer Inhibitor has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Industrial Printing and Dyeing, Daily Washing. Globally, the Dye Transfer Inhibitor market is mainly driven by growing demand for Industrial Printing and Dyeing. Industrial Printing accounts for nearly 73.42% of total downstream consumption of Dye Transfer Inhibitor in global.

Dye Transfer Inhibitor can be mainly divided into PVP Polymers, Chromabond Polymers and Others which PVP Polymers captures about 63.84% of Dye Transfer Inhibitor market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of Dye Transfer Inhibitor.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Dye Transfer Inhibitor consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of Dye Transfer Inhibitor is estimated to be 22538 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Dye Transfer Inhibitor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.