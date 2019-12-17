Dyes and Pigments Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global “Dyes and Pigments Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Dyes and Pigments industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Dyes and Pigments market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Dyes and Pigments by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Dyes and Pigments Market Analysis:

Dye and pigment manufacturers are increasingly offering integrated end-to-end industry-specific solutions rather than standalone offerings of dyes or pigments to mitigate these challenges arising from commoditization. The integrated end-to-end industry-specific solutions include consultations to help with color selection, technical advice on selection of appropriate machinery, logistical support, industry-specific customization of coloring solutions to suit unique requirements, extensive support services, and extended warranties.

Dyes and pigments have extensive usage in a wide range of industries including textiles, paints, pharmaceuticals, coatings, and plastics. One of the major driving forces for this marketâs growth is the growing demand for high-performance pigments such as quinacridones. These pigments are extremely durable, have high resistance to light and heat, improved color fastness, greater pigment concentration, and a long life. Due to these properties, the demand for high-performance pigments is growing significantly in the automotive and paints and coatings industries. Surging demand for automobiles in emerging nations like China, India, and Indonesia will drive the demand for high-performance pigments, boosting the overall growth of the dyes and pigments market during the forecast period.

Competition in the global dyes and pigments market will intensify over the next four years with the rapid growth of most of its end-use industries. With the manufacturing bases shifting increasingly from western centers to those in countries such as India and South Korea, vendors are focusing towards decreasing their product expenses. These emerging nations are a great advantage for players as they offer low labor and have easy raw material availability. Such conditions also allow companies to be more effective towards addressing the growing requirement for high-performance pigments in emerging economies.

In 2019, the market size of Dyes and Pigments is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dyes and Pigments.

Some Major Players of Dyes and Pigments Market Are:

BASF

DuPont

Huntsman

Clariant

DIC

Dyes and Pigments Market Segmentation by Types:

Dyes

Pigments

Dyes and Pigments Market Segmentation by Applications:

Paints and coatings

Textiles

Printing inks

Plastics

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Dyes and Pigments create from those of established entities?

Target Audience of the Global Dyes and Pigments Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

