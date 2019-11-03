Dyes Market 2019 by Channel (Direct, Indirect), Technology Progress, Applications, Manufactures and Regions

Global “Dyes Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Dyes market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Dyes

Dyes are the colouring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially. From leather to jazzy t-shirt, everywhere there is application of dye.

Dyes Market Key Players:

Archroma

Huntsman

Kiri Industries

Nippon Kayaku

Kyung-In

Colourtex

Jay Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

BEZEMA

Bodal Chemical

Sumitomo

Eksoy

Aarti Industries Ltd

Osaka Godo

Setas

Atul

Anand International

LonSen

Runtu

Jihua Group

Transfar

Hubei Chuyuan

Tianjin Hongfa

YaBuLai Dyestuff

Yabang

Linfen Dyeing

Dalian Dyestuffs

Zhongdan

ANOKY

Tianjin Dek Chemical

Zhejiang Jinguang Industrial

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Dyes in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Other Dyes Market Applications:

Textile

Leather

Paper

Dyes, a coloring material, have been widely used in our daily life. Dyes have various types, such as disperse dyes, reactive dyes, sulfur dyes, vat dyes, acid dyes, direct dyes, cationic dyes and so on. Among of those types, disperse dyes accounts for the largest consumption share. In 2016, consumption volume of disperse dyes was 627.31 K MT, with the share of 44.38%, followed by reactive dyes, which held 29.30% consumption market share.

Dyes can be found in some industries, from textile to leather, from paper to paint & coating. Textile industry is the largest consumer of dyes in nowadays. Consumption volume from textile industry reached to 1127.69 K MT in 2016, contributing 79.78% market share.

China has become the largest manufacturer and consumer of dyes. In 2016, China consumed 723.63 K MT dyes. The follower is india, whose consumption volume was 176.68 K MT. Since dyes are mainly used in textile industry, the targeted clients of dyes industry distributes in countries, where textile industry is promising.

The worldwide market for Dyes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years

This report focuses on the Dyes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.