Dyes Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Dyes Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Dyes market size.

About Dyes:

Dyes are the colouring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially. From leather to jazzy t-shirt, everywhere there is application of dye.

Top Key Players of Dyes Market:

Archroma

Huntsman

Kiri Industries

Nippon Kayaku

Kyung-In

Colourtex

Jay Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

BEZEMA

Bodal Chemical

Sumitomo

Eksoy

Aarti Industries Ltd

Osaka Godo

Setas

Atul

Anand International

LonSen

Runtu

Jihua Group

Transfar

Hubei Chuyuan

Tianjin Hongfa

YaBuLai Dyestuff

Yabang

Linfen Dyeing

Dalian Dyestuffs

Zhongdan

ANOKY

Tianjin Dek Chemical

Zhejiang Jinguang Industrial

Matex Chemicals Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14056909 Major Types covered in the Dyes Market report are:

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Other Major Applications covered in the Dyes Market report are:

Textile

Leather

Paper

Other Scope of Dyes Market:

Dyes, a coloring material, have been widely used in our daily life. Dyes have various types, such as disperse dyes, reactive dyes, sulfur dyes, vat dyes, acid dyes, direct dyes, cationic dyes and so on. Among of those types, disperse dyes accounts for the largest consumption share. In 2016, consumption volume of disperse dyes was 627.31 K MT, with the share of 44.38%, followed by reactive dyes, which held 29.30% consumption market share.

Dyes can be found in some industries, from textile to leather, from paper to paint & coating. Textile industry is the largest consumer of dyes in nowadays. Consumption volume from textile industry reached to 1127.69 K MT in 2016, contributing 79.78% market share.

China has become the largest manufacturer and consumer of dyes. In 2016, China consumed 723.63 K MT dyes. The follower is india, whose consumption volume was 176.68 K MT. Since dyes are mainly used in textile industry, the targeted clients of dyes industry distributes in countries, where textile industry is promising.

The worldwide market for Dyes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.