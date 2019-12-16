 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Dyes Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Dyes

GlobalDyes Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Dyes market size.

About Dyes:

Dyes are the colouring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially. From leather to jazzy t-shirt, everywhere there is application of dye.

Top Key Players of Dyes Market:

  • Archroma
  • Huntsman
  • Kiri Industries
  • Nippon Kayaku
  • Kyung-In
  • Colourtex
  • Jay Chemicals
  • Everlight Chemical
  • BEZEMA
  • Bodal Chemical
  • Sumitomo
  • Eksoy
  • Aarti Industries Ltd
  • Osaka Godo
  • Setas
  • Atul
  • Anand International
  • LonSen
  • Runtu
  • Jihua Group
  • Transfar
  • Hubei Chuyuan
  • Tianjin Hongfa
  • YaBuLai Dyestuff
  • Yabang
  • Linfen Dyeing
  • Dalian Dyestuffs
  • Zhongdan
  • ANOKY
  • Tianjin Dek Chemical
  • Zhejiang Jinguang Industrial
  • Matex Chemicals

    Major Types covered in the Dyes Market report are:

  • Disperse Dyes
  • Reactive Dyes
  • Sulfur Dyes
  • Vat Dyes
  • Acid Dyes
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Dyes Market report are:

  • Textile
  • Leather
  • Paper
  • Other

    Scope of Dyes Market:

  • Dyes, a coloring material, have been widely used in our daily life. Dyes have various types, such as disperse dyes, reactive dyes, sulfur dyes, vat dyes, acid dyes, direct dyes, cationic dyes and so on. Among of those types, disperse dyes accounts for the largest consumption share. In 2016, consumption volume of disperse dyes was 627.31 K MT, with the share of 44.38%, followed by reactive dyes, which held 29.30% consumption market share.
  • Dyes can be found in some industries, from textile to leather, from paper to paint & coating. Textile industry is the largest consumer of dyes in nowadays. Consumption volume from textile industry reached to 1127.69 K MT in 2016, contributing 79.78% market share.
  • China has become the largest manufacturer and consumer of dyes. In 2016, China consumed 723.63 K MT dyes. The follower is india, whose consumption volume was 176.68 K MT. Since dyes are mainly used in textile industry, the targeted clients of dyes industry distributes in countries, where textile industry is promising.
  • The worldwide market for Dyes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Dyes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Dyes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dyes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dyes in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Dyes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Dyes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Dyes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dyes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Dyes Market Report pages: 136

    1 Dyes Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Dyes by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Dyes Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Dyes Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Dyes Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Dyes Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Dyes Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Dyes Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Dyes Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Dyes Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

