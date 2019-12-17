Dynamic Voltage Restorer (DVR) Market by Market Status, Size, Downstream Market and Forecast to 2025

The prime function of dynamic voltage restorer (DVR) is to reduce the voltage sags on power lines that supply power to sensitive equipments. The DVR is principally accountable for restoring the quality of voltage supplied to the end-user in case the voltage from the supply is not suitable to be used for sensitive devices. DVR allow consumers to isolate and protect devices from disturbances developed by sags and swells on the distribution network or power lines.

The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

ABB Ltd.

S&C Electric Company

American Superconductor Corporation

Hykon Power Electronics Private

DVR Comprises of Utilities

Automotive Manufacturing

Chemical Plants

Steel Plants

Process Industries

Mining Industry

Electronics

Low Voltage Level