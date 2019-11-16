 Press "Enter" to skip to content

E-Axle Market 2019 Research Analysis by Size, Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

E-Axle

Global “E-Axle Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the E-Axle in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. E-Axle Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Axletech International
  • Borgwarner Inc
  • Continental AG
  • Dana Incorporated
  • GKN Plc
  • Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Nidec Corporation
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • AVL List GmbH

    The report provides a basic overview of the E-Axle industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    E-Axle Market Types:

  • Forward Wheel Drive (FWD)
  • Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)
  • All-wheel Drive (AWD)
  • Other

    E-Axle Market Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial vehicle
  • Electric Vehicle
  • Other

    Finally, the E-Axle market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the E-Axle market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • E-Axle is an electro-mechanical propulsion system equipped with axle structures, electric motor, power electronics, and transmission units. This device acts as a compact, cost-attractive electric drive solution for battery-electric vehicles and hybrid applications. Moreover, it is used in conjunction with a conventional ICE or hybrid powertrain. In addition, E-Axle also combines other several elements such as power inverter, and differential that allows neat packaging and simplified integration. In addition, with increase in economy of scale, electric axle is expected to become cheaper, more compact, and efficient. One of the major factors that driving the E-Axle market share is rising sales of electric & hybrid vehicles across the globe and increase in fuel cost.
  • The worldwide market for E-Axle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the E-Axle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 109

    1 E-Axle Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of E-Axle by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global E-Axle Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global E-Axle Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 E-Axle Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 E-Axle Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global E-Axle Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 E-Axle Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 E-Axle Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global E-Axle Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

