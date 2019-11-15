E-beam Accelerator Market 2019 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast by Categories, Platform, End – User

Short Details of E-beam Accelerator Market Report – Electron Beam technology can modify the physical, chemical, molecular and biological properties of materials and products, improving their usefulness and enhancing their value.Electron beam accelerator (E-beam Accelerator) is widely used for industrial applications such as surface curing, crosslinking of wires and cables and sterilization/ decontamination of pharmaceutical products. The energy of the electron beam determines the type of applications. This is due to the penetration power of the electron that is limited by the energy.

First, for industry structure analysis, the E-beam Accelerator Industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 32.65% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production area of E-beam Accelerator, also the leader in the whole E-beam Accelerator.

Second, the production of E-beam Accelerator increases from 97 Units in 2012 to 165 Units in 2017, with an average growth rate of 11.68%.

Third, Europe occupied 31.29% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by North America and China, which respectively have around 29.25% and 21.77% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production.

The worldwide market for E-beam Accelerator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.2% over the next five years, will reach 510 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the E-beam Accelerator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Low and Mid Energy

High-Energy By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Medical & Food Industry

Industrial