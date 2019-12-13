E Glass Fiber Yarn Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

About E Glass Fiber Yarn:

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass. Glass fiber yarn is a long continuous length of interlocked glass fiber.E-glass (“E” because of initial electrical application), is alkali free, and was the first glass formulation used for continuous filament formation. It now makes up most of the fiberglass production in the world, and also is the single largest consumer of boron minerals globally. It is susceptible to chloride ion attack and is a poor choice for marine applications.

Top Key Players of E Glass Fiber Yarn Market:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

PPG Industries

CPIC

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Johns Mansville

Nippon Electric Glass

Nittobo

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Taiwan Glass Group

Valmiera Glass Group

Major Types covered in the E Glass Fiber Yarn Market report are:

Fiber Yarn

Major Applications covered in the E Glass Fiber Yarn Market report are:

Electro & Electronics

Transport

Construction

Sport & Leisure

Scope of E Glass Fiber Yarn Market:

The global E Glass Fiber Yarn industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 25.85% production market share in 2016.

In 2016, the global E Glass Fiber Yarn consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 41.83% of global consumption of E Glass Fiber Yarn. Globally, the E Glass Fiber Yarn market is mainly driven by growing demand for Electro & Electronics, Transport and Construction. They accounts for nearly 81.68% of total downstream consumption of E Glass Fiber Yarn in global.

E Glass Fiber Yarn can be mainly divided into Fiber Yarn and Fiber Roving which Fiber Roving captures about 86.76% of E Glass Fiber Yarn market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America, Europe, Japan and China are the major leaders in the international market of E Glass Fiber Yarn.

