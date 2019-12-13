 Press "Enter" to skip to content

E Glass Fiber Yarn Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

E Glass Fiber Yarn

GlobalE Glass Fiber Yarn Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the E Glass Fiber Yarn market size.

About E Glass Fiber Yarn:

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass. Glass fiber yarn is a long continuous length of interlocked glass fiber.E-glass (“E” because of initial electrical application), is alkali free, and was the first glass formulation used for continuous filament formation. It now makes up most of the fiberglass production in the world, and also is the single largest consumer of boron minerals globally. It is susceptible to chloride ion attack and is a poor choice for marine applications.

Top Key Players of E Glass Fiber Yarn Market:

  • Owens Corning
  • Jushi Group
  • PPG Industries
  • CPIC
  • Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
  • Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
  • Binani-3B
  • Johns Mansville
  • Nippon Electric Glass
  • Nittobo
  • Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
  • Taiwan Glass Group
  • Valmiera Glass Group
  • Sichuan Weibo New Material Group

    Major Types covered in the E Glass Fiber Yarn Market report are:

  • Fiber Yarn
  • Fiber Roving

    Major Applications covered in the E Glass Fiber Yarn Market report are:

  • Electro & Electronics
  • Transport
  • Construction
  • Sport & Leisure
  • Others

    Scope of E Glass Fiber Yarn Market:

  • The global E Glass Fiber Yarn industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 25.85% production market share in 2016.
  • In 2016, the global E Glass Fiber Yarn consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 41.83% of global consumption of E Glass Fiber Yarn. Globally, the E Glass Fiber Yarn market is mainly driven by growing demand for Electro & Electronics, Transport and Construction. They accounts for nearly 81.68% of total downstream consumption of E Glass Fiber Yarn in global.
  • E Glass Fiber Yarn can be mainly divided into Fiber Yarn and Fiber Roving which Fiber Roving captures about 86.76% of E Glass Fiber Yarn market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America, Europe, Japan and China are the major leaders in the international market of E Glass Fiber Yarn.
  • The worldwide market for E Glass Fiber Yarn is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the E Glass Fiber Yarn in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe E Glass Fiber Yarn product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of E Glass Fiber Yarn, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of E Glass Fiber Yarn in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the E Glass Fiber Yarn competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the E Glass Fiber Yarn breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, E Glass Fiber Yarn market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe E Glass Fiber Yarn sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of E Glass Fiber Yarn Market Report pages: 121

    1 E Glass Fiber Yarn Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of E Glass Fiber Yarn by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 E Glass Fiber Yarn Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 E Glass Fiber Yarn Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 E Glass Fiber Yarn Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 E Glass Fiber Yarn Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

