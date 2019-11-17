E Glass Fiber Yarn Market by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Countries 2019-2024

Global E Glass Fiber Yarn Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. E Glass Fiber Yarn Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by E Glass Fiber Yarn industry.

Geographically, E Glass Fiber Yarn Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of E Glass Fiber Yarn including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in E Glass Fiber Yarn Market Repot:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

PPG Industries

CPIC

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Johns Mansville

Nippon Electric Glass

Nittobo

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Taiwan Glass Group

Valmiera Glass Group

Sichuan Weibo New Material Group About E Glass Fiber Yarn: Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass. Glass fiber yarn is a long continuous length of interlocked glass fiber.E-glass (“E” because of initial electrical application), is alkali free, and was the first glass formulation used for continuous filament formation. It now makes up most of the fiberglass production in the world, and also is the single largest consumer of boron minerals globally. It is susceptible to chloride ion attack and is a poor choice for marine applications. E Glass Fiber Yarn Industry report begins with a basic E Glass Fiber Yarn market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. E Glass Fiber Yarn Market Types:

Fiber Yarn

Fiber Roving E Glass Fiber Yarn Market Applications:

Electro & Electronics

Transport

Construction

Sport & Leisure

The global E Glass Fiber Yarn industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 25.85% production market share in 2016.

In 2016, the global E Glass Fiber Yarn consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 41.83% of global consumption of E Glass Fiber Yarn. Globally, the E Glass Fiber Yarn market is mainly driven by growing demand for Electro & Electronics, Transport and Construction. They accounts for nearly 81.68% of total downstream consumption of E Glass Fiber Yarn in global.

E Glass Fiber Yarn can be mainly divided into Fiber Yarn and Fiber Roving which Fiber Roving captures about 86.76% of E Glass Fiber Yarn market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America, Europe, Japan and China are the major leaders in the international market of E Glass Fiber Yarn.

The worldwide market for E Glass Fiber Yarn is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the E Glass Fiber Yarn in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.