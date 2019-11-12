E-paper Display (EPD) Industry: Global Market Overview, Shares, Growth, Demand, market Size, Production, Types & Applications and Forecast Report 2024

Global "E-paper Display (EPD) Market" Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the E-paper Display (EPD) industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global E-paper Display (EPD) market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global E-paper Display (EPD) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global E-paper Display (EPD) Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 117 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market Report:

The growth of the E-paper Display market is driven by the increasing E-Reader, and also driven by other factors, such as an increasing adoption of ESL in the retail industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

The main players in this Market are E Ink, OED, Qualcomm, Liquavistar, Plastic Logic, Pervisive, Displays, LG Display, Gamma Dynamics and ITRI. The largest share of the manufacturer is E-Ink, which dominates the market.

E-paper technology offers the benefits of low power consumption and sunlight readability which results in an improved performance. E-paper display technology has the potential to compete with the established and mature display technologies especially LCD. There is an increase in the adoption of e-paper display by the designers of consumer electronic devices due to the performance benefits it offers. Many new e-paper technologies are lined up for commercialization and will certainly help in increasing the adoption rate of the e-paper display.

E-paper display are mostly used in the E-Reader and ESL industry. At present, in developed countries, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is generally at a more advanced level. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced R & D capability and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies.

China’s Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is still an undeveloped market. China is a large population country, there are only few manufacturers which can produce the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) product. With the popularity of NFC smartphone, more and more supermarket and retail stores choose the ESL, which is cost effective and more convenient.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

In the coming years, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China. China has about 100 thousand chain supermarket and the penetration rate of ESL is only 1~2%.Although Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for E-paper Display (EPD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.2% over the next five years, will reach 1110 million US$ in 2024, from 620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the E-paper Display (EPD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global E-paper Display (EPD) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

E Ink

OED

Qualcomm

Liquavistar

Plastic Logic

Pervisive Displays

LG Display

Gamma Dynamics

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Glass-based electronic paper

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

E-Reader

Electronic Shelf Label

Global E-paper Display (EPD) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global E-paper Display (EPD) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

