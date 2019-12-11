E-Passport Market: Drivers And Challenges With Market Trends and Opportunity 2019-2023

The “E-Passport Market” Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc. Some other factors such as price, cost, as import, export, gross margin, and consumption are also analyzed. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.
E-Passport market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 20.14% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The E-Passport market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
An e-passport is similar to the traditional passport that consists of an electronic microprocessor chip and an antenna. OurE-Passport market analysis considers segmentation based on components such as software, hardware, and services. Our analysis also considers the use of e-passport in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the software segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
This report focuses on the global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc., major types, major applications from global and major regions such as Europe, North America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and etc. Data type includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analysed in this report. The development of the industry is assessed with information on the current status of the industry in various regions.
Increasing number of air passengers The increasing globalization across the world has fueled the growth in the number of international air passengers. The market is expected to witness an increase in the demand for e-passports from countries such as China, India, and Indonesia in the near future due to the rise in the number of air passengers. Moreover, several governments across the world are making significant efforts to introduce e-passport gates at airports to ensure easy immigration process for passengers. The increase in the number of air passengers is one of the key factors accelerating the growth of the global E-Passport market size at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period. Introduction of virtual mobile identity (digital travel credentials) The advent of the virtual passport has eliminated the need for physical documents such as e-passport as the entire data will be stored on the cloud or on mobile data. It also reduces the risk of passports getting lost. Technological advancements like these will have a positive impact on the global E-Passport market size. For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global E-Passport market size during the forecast period 2019-2023.
With the presence of few players, the global E-Passport market is concentrated. Ourrobust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several e-passport manufacturers, that include De La Rue Plc, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, IDEMIA, Infineon Technologies AG, and Thales Group. Also, the E-Passport market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
