E-Passport Market: Drivers And Challenges With Market Trends and Opportunity 2019-2023

The “E-Passport Market” Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc. Some other factors such as price, cost, as import, export, gross margin, and consumption are also analyzed. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

E-Passport market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 20.14% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The E-Passport market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

An e-passport is similar to the traditional passport that consists of an electronic microprocessor chip and an antenna. OurE-Passport market analysis considers segmentation based on components such as software, hardware, and services. Our analysis also considers the use of e-passport in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the software segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of E-Passport :

De La Rue Plc

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

IDEMIA

Infineon Technologies AG