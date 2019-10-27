E-textbook Rental Market 2019 Detailed Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, Profit, and Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

October 27, 2019

E-textbook Rental Market 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of E-textbook Rental industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global E-textbook Rental market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About E-textbook Rental Market:

  • E-textbooks are the digital versions of printed books. With the growing penetration of the Internet, advances in technology, and increasing affordability, e-textbooks have emerged. This has given rise to the global e-textbooks rental market. The market has many publishers and rental service providers of e-textbooks.
  • In terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the e-textbook rental market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of many start-ups and e-textbook rental service providers in the region and the growing adoption of digital textbooks in the higher education segment, will drive the growth of the e-book rental market in this region.
  • In 2018, the global E-textbook Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global E-textbook Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-textbook Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

    Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • Bloomsbury
  • CengageBrain
  • Chegg
  • TextbookRush
  • Alibris
  • Amazon Kindle Unlimited
  • BookRenter
  • Barnes & Noble
  • IndiaReads
  • iFlipd
  • Oyster
  • Scribd

  • Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    E-textbook Rental Market by Types:

  • Pay-as-You-Go Models
  • Subscription Models

  • E-textbook Rental Market by Applications:

  • Non-Academic Segment
  • Academic Segment

  • The study objectives of E-textbook Rental Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the E-textbook Rental Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).
    • Focuses on the key E-textbook Rental manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    E-textbook Rental Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: E-textbook Rental Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global E-textbook Rental Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: E-textbook Rental Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: E-textbook Rental Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global E-textbook Rental Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: E-textbook Rental Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

