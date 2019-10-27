E-textbook Rental Market 2019 Detailed Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, Profit, and Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

“E-textbook Rental Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of E-textbook Rental industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global E-textbook Rental market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14437588

About E-textbook Rental Market:

E-textbooks are the digital versions of printed books. With the growing penetration of the Internet, advances in technology, and increasing affordability, e-textbooks have emerged. This has given rise to the global e-textbooks rental market. The market has many publishers and rental service providers of e-textbooks.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the e-textbook rental market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of many start-ups and e-textbook rental service providers in the region and the growing adoption of digital textbooks in the higher education segment, will drive the growth of the e-book rental market in this region.

In 2018, the global E-textbook Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global E-textbook Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-textbook Rental development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

Bloomsbury

CengageBrain

Chegg

TextbookRush

Alibris

Amazon Kindle Unlimited

BookRenter

Barnes & Noble

IndiaReads

iFlipd

Oyster

Scribd

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14437588 E-textbook Rental Market by Types:

Pay-as-You-Go Models

Subscription Models

E-textbook Rental Market by Applications:

Non-Academic Segment

Academic Segment