E-waste Recycling Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “E-waste Recycling Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the E-waste Recycling market size.

About E-waste Recycling:

E-waste recycling industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.

Top Key Players of E-waste Recycling Market:

Sims Recycling Solutions

Eletronic Recyclers International

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Gem

Stena Metall Group

GEEP

Dongjiang

Electrocycling

Cimelia

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

E-Parisaraa

environCom

Major Types covered in the E-waste Recycling Market report are:

Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

Home appliances

Other types Major Applications covered in the E-waste Recycling Market report are:

Refrigerator

TV set

Air conditioner

Washing machine Scope of E-waste Recycling Market:

As the electronics industry is developing rapidly worldwide, the volume of electronic equipment generated is increasing in amazing speed, as well as the e-waste. These e-wastes contain lot of valuable materials or equipment that can be recycled. And e-waste also contains toxic and hazardous materials including mercury, lead, cadmium, beryllium, chromium, and chemical flame retardants, which have the potential to leach into our soil and water.

Currently, the volume of e-waste that can be recycled properly is less than 20% of the total volume of e-waste generated worldwide each year. There is still quite a lot of work should be done to promote the development of e-waste recycling industry.

Growing numbers of governments are beginning to make laws or taking more strict measures to restrict the incineration or fill of e-waste and try to ban undocumented workshops of e-waste recycling.

As the recycling and processing technology of e-waste is developing, the e-waste is getting re-used more properly and deeply. The cost of recycling and processing of e-waste is reducing, and the profit level of authorized e-waste recycling enterprises is increasing.

Although recycling and processing of e-waste may bring a lot of opportunities to related enterprises, the study group recommends that new entrants those just have money but without technical advantage do not enter into the e-waste recycling industry.

The worldwide market for E-waste Recycling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 1680 million US$ in 2024, from 1190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.