E-waste Recycling Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

E-waste Recycling

GlobalE-waste Recycling Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the E-waste Recycling market size.

About E-waste Recycling:

E-waste recycling industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.

Top Key Players of E-waste Recycling Market:

  • Sims Recycling Solutions
  • Eletronic Recyclers International
  • Kuusakoski
  • Umicore
  • Waste Management
  • Gem
  • Stena Metall Group
  • GEEP
  • Dongjiang
  • Electrocycling
  • Cimelia
  • Veolia
  • Enviro-Hub Holdings
  • E-Parisaraa
  • environCom

    Major Types covered in the E-waste Recycling Market report are:

  • Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment
  • Home appliances
  • Other types

    Major Applications covered in the E-waste Recycling Market report are:

  • Refrigerator
  • TV set
  • Air conditioner
  • Washing machine

    Scope of E-waste Recycling Market:

  • As the electronics industry is developing rapidly worldwide, the volume of electronic equipment generated is increasing in amazing speed, as well as the e-waste. These e-wastes contain lot of valuable materials or equipment that can be recycled. And e-waste also contains toxic and hazardous materials including mercury, lead, cadmium, beryllium, chromium, and chemical flame retardants, which have the potential to leach into our soil and water.
  • Currently, the volume of e-waste that can be recycled properly is less than 20% of the total volume of e-waste generated worldwide each year. There is still quite a lot of work should be done to promote the development of e-waste recycling industry.
  • Growing numbers of governments are beginning to make laws or taking more strict measures to restrict the incineration or fill of e-waste and try to ban undocumented workshops of e-waste recycling.
  • As the recycling and processing technology of e-waste is developing, the e-waste is getting re-used more properly and deeply. The cost of recycling and processing of e-waste is reducing, and the profit level of authorized e-waste recycling enterprises is increasing.
  • Although recycling and processing of e-waste may bring a lot of opportunities to related enterprises, the study group recommends that new entrants those just have money but without technical advantage do not enter into the e-waste recycling industry.
  • The worldwide market for E-waste Recycling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 1680 million US$ in 2024, from 1190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the E-waste Recycling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe E-waste Recycling product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of E-waste Recycling, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of E-waste Recycling in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the E-waste Recycling competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the E-waste Recycling breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, E-waste Recycling market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe E-waste Recycling sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of E-waste Recycling Market Report pages: 136

    1 E-waste Recycling Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of E-waste Recycling by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global E-waste Recycling Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global E-waste Recycling Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global E-waste Recycling Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 E-waste Recycling Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 E-waste Recycling Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global E-waste Recycling Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

