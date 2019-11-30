 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Earbuds Market 2024: Types, Applications, Manufactures and Regions (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India)

By Joann Wilson on November 30, 2019

Earbuds

GlobalEarbuds Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Earbuds Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Earbuds Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Earbuds Market Manufactures:

  • Apple
  • Samsung
  • Sony
  • GN(Jabra)
  • Bragi
  • Skybuds
  • BOSE
  • LGE
  • HUAWEI
  • BANG & OLUFSEN (B&O)
  • JAYBIRD
  • SENNHEISER
  • ONKYO
  • MOTOROLA
  • EARIN
  • MARS
  • NUHEARA
  • ERATO
  • MAVIN
  • CRAZYBABY
  • PLANTRONICS
  • NuForce
  • ALTEC LANSING

  • Earbuds Market Types:

  • Normal Earbuds
  • Sound Control Earbuds

    Earbuds Market Applications:

  • Consumer
  • Healthcare

    Scope of Reports:

  • The Earbuds market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years (since 2015), and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Compared to 2017, Earbuds market is forecasted to increase sales by 78.59 percent to 5194.80 million USD worldwide in 2018 from 2908.72 million USD in 2017. It shows that the Earbuds market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.
  • The Earbuds market consists of a well-established group of brand name manufacturers and new entrants. Crowdfunding campaigns have showed that there is plenty of scope for innovation. The world leading players in the Earbuds market are Apple, Samsung, Sony, GN (Jabra), Bragi, Doppler Labs, Skybuds and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 80% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. As consumer interest increases, this market will attract other major companies which want to extend their brand equity.
  • The worldwide market for Earbuds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 37.0% over the next five years, will reach 25100 million US$ in 2024, from 5190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Earbuds in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Earbuds Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Earbuds Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Earbuds manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Earbuds market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Earbuds Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Earbuds by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Earbuds Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Earbuds Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Earbuds Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Earbuds Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Earbuds Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Earbuds Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Earbuds Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Earbuds Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

