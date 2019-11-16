EAS Systems Market 2019 Global Industry Company Profile, Brief Analysis By Regions, Growth Prospects, Future Scope and Trends by Forecast 2024

“EAS Systems Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. EAS Systems Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.
Short Details of EAS Systems Market Report – Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags.
Global EAS Systems market competition by top manufacturers
- Tyco Retail Solutions
- Checkpoint Systems
- Nedap
- Universal Surveillance Systems
- Gunnebo Gateway
- SenTech
- Hangzhou Century Co.
- Ltd
- WGSPI
- Sentry Technology
- All Tag
- Amersec s.r.o.
The Scope of the Report:
Currently, there are many producing companies in the world EAS System industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are Tyco Retail Solutions, Checkpoint Systems, Nedap, Universal Surveillance Systems, Gunnebo Gateway, SenTech, Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, WGSPI, Sentry Technology, All Tag and Amersec s.r.o. sold in Mexico region.
EAS System used in Retail industry including Clothing &Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery and Others. Report data showed that 39.61% of the EAS System market demand in Supermarkets & Large Grocery, 26.48% in Clothing &Fashion Accessories, and 18.19% in Cosmetics/Pharmacy in Mexico region in 2016.
There are four kindsâ productions constituting the EAS System, which are Hard Tag, Soft Tag, Deactivator or Detacher and Detection system. Detection system is important in the EAS System, with a consumption revenue market share nearly 44.24% in 2016.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, EAS System industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of EAS System have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
The worldwide market for EAS Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the EAS Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 EAS Systems Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global EAS Systems Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global EAS Systems Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global EAS Systems Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 EAS Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 EAS Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global EAS Systems Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global EAS Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global EAS Systems Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global EAS Systems Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America EAS Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe EAS Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific EAS Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America EAS Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa EAS Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America EAS Systems by Country
5.1 North America EAS Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America EAS Systems Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America EAS Systems Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States EAS Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada EAS Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico EAS Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America EAS Systems by Country
8.1 South America EAS Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America EAS Systems Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America EAS Systems Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil EAS Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina EAS Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia EAS Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa EAS Systems by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa EAS Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa EAS Systems Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa EAS Systems Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia EAS Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey EAS Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt EAS Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria EAS Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa EAS Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global EAS Systems Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global EAS Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 EAS Systems Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global EAS Systems Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 EAS Systems Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America EAS Systems Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe EAS Systems Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific EAS Systems Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America EAS Systems Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa EAS Systems Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 EAS Systems Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global EAS Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global EAS Systems Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 EAS Systems Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global EAS Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global EAS Systems Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
