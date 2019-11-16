 Press "Enter" to skip to content

EAS Systems Market 2019 Global Industry Company Profile, Brief Analysis By Regions, Growth Prospects, Future Scope and Trends by Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

EAS Systems

EAS Systems Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. EAS Systems Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Request a sample copy of the report –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13079479

Short Details of EAS Systems  Market Report – Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags.

Global EAS Systems  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Tyco Retail Solutions
  • Checkpoint Systems
  • Nedap
  • Universal Surveillance Systems
  • Gunnebo Gateway
  • SenTech
  • Hangzhou Century Co.
  • Ltd
  • WGSPI
  • Sentry Technology
  • All Tag
  • Amersec s.r.o.

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13079479

The Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world EAS System industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are Tyco Retail Solutions, Checkpoint Systems, Nedap, Universal Surveillance Systems, Gunnebo Gateway, SenTech, Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, WGSPI, Sentry Technology, All Tag and Amersec s.r.o. sold in Mexico region.

EAS System used in Retail industry including Clothing &Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery and Others. Report data showed that 39.61% of the EAS System market demand in Supermarkets & Large Grocery, 26.48% in Clothing &Fashion Accessories, and 18.19% in Cosmetics/Pharmacy in Mexico region in 2016.

There are four kindsâ productions constituting the EAS System, which are Hard Tag, Soft Tag, Deactivator or Detacher and Detection system. Detection system is important in the EAS System, with a consumption revenue market share nearly 44.24% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, EAS System industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of EAS System have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for EAS Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the EAS Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Purchase this report (Price 3480 USD for single user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13079479

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Hard Tag
  • Soft Tag
  • Deactivator or Detacher
  • Detection System

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Clothing &Fashion Accessories
  • Cosmetics/Pharmacy
  • Supermarkets & Large Grocery
  • Others

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 EAS Systems  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global EAS Systems  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global EAS Systems  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global EAS Systems  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 EAS Systems  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 EAS Systems  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global EAS Systems  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global EAS Systems  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global EAS Systems  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global EAS Systems  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America EAS Systems  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe EAS Systems  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific EAS Systems  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America EAS Systems  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa EAS Systems  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America EAS Systems  by Country

    5.1 North America EAS Systems  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America EAS Systems  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America EAS Systems  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States EAS Systems  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada EAS Systems  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico EAS Systems  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America EAS Systems  by Country

    8.1 South America EAS Systems  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America EAS Systems  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America EAS Systems  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil EAS Systems  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina EAS Systems  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia EAS Systems  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa EAS Systems  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa EAS Systems  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa EAS Systems  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa EAS Systems  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia EAS Systems  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey EAS Systems  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt EAS Systems  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria EAS Systems  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa EAS Systems  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global EAS Systems  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global EAS Systems  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 EAS Systems  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global EAS Systems  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 EAS Systems  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America EAS Systems  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe EAS Systems  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific EAS Systems  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America EAS Systems  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa EAS Systems  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 EAS Systems  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global EAS Systems  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global EAS Systems  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 EAS Systems  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global EAS Systems  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global EAS Systems  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

    browse Complete table of contents at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13079479

    About Us:

    Market Reports World is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategic and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report re sellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Name: Ajay More

    Email: [email protected]

    Phone: US +14242530807/UK +442032398187

    OUR OTHER REPORTS:

    Animal Dewormer Market Share, Size, 2019 Analysis by Type and Application, Manufacturers, Regions & forecast to 2024

    Anti-infective Agents Market Share, Size Professional Survey by Booming Types Application Report and Growth Forecasts to 2024

    Viscometers Market Share, Size 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2024

    Hacksaw Frame Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook â 2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.