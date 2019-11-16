EAS Systems Market 2019 Global Industry Company Profile, Brief Analysis By Regions, Growth Prospects, Future Scope and Trends by Forecast 2024

“EAS Systems Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. EAS Systems Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Short Details of EAS Systems Market Report – Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags.

Global EAS Systems market competition by top manufacturers

Tyco Retail Solutions

Checkpoint Systems

Nedap

Universal Surveillance Systems

Gunnebo Gateway

SenTech

Hangzhou Century Co.

Ltd

WGSPI

Sentry Technology

All Tag

Amersec s.r.o.



The Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world EAS System industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are Tyco Retail Solutions, Checkpoint Systems, Nedap, Universal Surveillance Systems, Gunnebo Gateway, SenTech, Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, WGSPI, Sentry Technology, All Tag and Amersec s.r.o. sold in Mexico region.

EAS System used in Retail industry including Clothing &Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery and Others. Report data showed that 39.61% of the EAS System market demand in Supermarkets & Large Grocery, 26.48% in Clothing &Fashion Accessories, and 18.19% in Cosmetics/Pharmacy in Mexico region in 2016.

There are four kindsâ productions constituting the EAS System, which are Hard Tag, Soft Tag, Deactivator or Detacher and Detection system. Detection system is important in the EAS System, with a consumption revenue market share nearly 44.24% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, EAS System industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of EAS System have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for EAS Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the EAS Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Hard Tag

Soft Tag

Deactivator or Detacher

Detection System By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Clothing &Fashion Accessories

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Supermarkets & Large Grocery