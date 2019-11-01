 Press "Enter" to skip to content

EBM 3D Printing Market Report: Prevailing Competition, Key Strategies Adopted and Their Recent Developments 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

EBM

The report titled “Global EBM 3D Printing Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global EBM 3D Printing market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The EBM 3D Printing analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the EBM 3D Printing in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • Arcam
  • Sciaky
  • EFESTO
  • Tianjin Qingyan Zhi Shu Technology

     “Electron Beam Melting, also known as EBM, is a 3D printing process that allows for the printing of metal parts. Using EBM, it is possible to manufacture parts which were previously impossible to manufacture otherwise.”

    Market Segments by Type:

  • 30-kilowatt System Type
  • 42-kilowatt System Type
  • Others

    Market Segments by Application:

  • Entertainment & Media
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Civil & Architecture
  • Industrial Manufacturing
  • Others

    Scope of EBM 3D Printing Market Report:

  • The global EBM 3D Printing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of EBM 3D Printing.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the EBM 3D Printing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the EBM 3D Printing market by product type and applications/end industries.

    The overview of Global EBM 3D Printing Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of EBM 3D Printing, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of EBM 3D Printing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of EBM 3D Printing in 2017 and 2018.
    • The EBM 3D Printing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The EBM 3D Printing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • EBM 3D Printing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of EBM 3D Printing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Joann Wilson
