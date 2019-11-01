EBM 3D Printing Market Report: Prevailing Competition, Key Strategies Adopted and Their Recent Developments 2024

The report titled “Global EBM 3D Printing Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global EBM 3D Printing market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The EBM 3D Printing analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the EBM 3D Printing in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Arcam

Sciaky

EFESTO

Tianjin Qingyan Zhi Shu Technology “Electron Beam Melting, also known as EBM, is a 3D printing process that allows for the printing of metal parts. Using EBM, it is possible to manufacture parts which were previously impossible to manufacture otherwise.” Market Segments by Type:

30-kilowatt System Type

42-kilowatt System Type

Others Market Segments by Application:

Entertainment & Media

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Civil & Architecture

Industrial Manufacturing

The global EBM 3D Printing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of EBM 3D Printing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.