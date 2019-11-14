 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ecological Agriculture Market Size, Share 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Ecological Agriculture

The Global "Ecological Agriculture Market" report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period.

About Ecological Agriculture Market:

  • Ecological Agriculture is recognised as the high-end objective among the proponents of sustainable agriculture. Ecological farming is not the same as organic farming, however there are many similarities and they are not necessarily incompatible.
  • In 2019, the market size of Ecological Agriculture is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

    • Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Ecological Agriculture Market Are:

  • AeroFarms
  • Gotham Greens
  • Plenty (Bright Farms)
  • Lufa Farms
  • Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
  • Green Sense Farms
  • Garden Fresh Farms
  • Mirai
  • Sky Vegetables
  • TruLeaf
  • Urban Crops
  • Sky Greens
  • GreenLand
  • Scatil
  • Jingpeng
  • Metropolis Farms
  • Plantagon
  • Spread
  • Sanan Sino Science
  • Nongzhong Wulian

    • In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Ecological Agriculture:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Ecological Agriculture Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Food Chain Type
  • Space-time Type
  • Synthesis Type

    • Ecological Agriculture Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Vegetable Cultivation
  • Fruit Planting
  • Other

    • Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
    • South America (Brazil etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

