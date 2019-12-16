Edge Protection System Market Analysis by Size, Manufactures, Types, Regions and Application in Different Industry

Global “Edge Protection System Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Edge Protection System market size.

About Edge Protection System:

Edge Protection System is fall protection equipment most commonly used during the construction of commercial buildings, infrastructure and industrial.This report mainly focuses on the formwork type edge protection system, instead of simple steel pipe structure type.

Top Key Players of Edge Protection System Market:

BrandSafway

PERI

Doka

Altrad Group

ULMA

Rapid-EPS

SafetyRespect

Billington

KGUARD International

TLC Group

Ischebeck Titan Limited

Integrity Worldwide

Major Types covered in the Edge Protection System Market report are:

Concrete Edge Protection System

Steel Edge Protection System

Timber Edge Protection System Major Applications covered in the Edge Protection System Market report are:

Commercial Construction

Infrastructure

Industrial Scope of Edge Protection System Market:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Edge Protection System in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Edge Protection System. Increasing of commercial building fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Edge Protection System in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Globally, the Edge Protection System industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Edge Protection System is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like BrandSafway, PERI, Doka, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Edge Protection System and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 48% sales market share in 2018, is remarkable in the global Edge Protection System industry because of their market share of Edge Protection System.

The worldwide market for Edge Protection System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 470.7 million US$ in 2024, from 347.9 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.