Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market 2019 Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019-2024

The worldwide Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market report investigates producer’s competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.

Get a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13318115

Short Details of Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Report – Edible Fungus is edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi. The common products include Shiitake, Enokitake, Pleurotus eryngii, Cloud ear fungus, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Agaricus bisporus, etc. Edible Fungus provide many of the nutritional attributes of produce, as well as attributes more commonly found in meat, beans or grains. Mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, cholesterol-free, gluten-free, and very low in sodium, yet they provide important nutrients, including selenium, potassium (8%), riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and more.

Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market competition by top manufacturers

Xuerong Biotechnology

Ruyiqing

JUNESUN FUNGI

China Greenfresh Group

Shanghai Bright Esunyes

Starway Bio-technology

Shanghai Finc Bio Tech

Jiangsu Hualv

HuBei SenYuan

Beiwei Group

Shandong Youhe

Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food

Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs

Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture

Shenzhen Dalishi

Yukiguni Maitake

HOKTO

Green Co

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/ 13318115

In 2016, the 5 leading kinds of edible fungus in terms of production volume are Shiitake, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Enokitake and Agaricus bisporus. The total share of the 5 kinds of edible fungus took 74.18% of the total production. Consequently, these 5 edible fungus are the major kinds in the worldwide.

With a rise in income levels, the demand for edible fungus is bound to increase across all major developing nations such as India, Thailand, and Canada. China has been producing mushrooms at low costs with the help of seasonal growing, state subsidies, and capturing the potential markets such as the U.S., Germany, and France, with processed edible fungus at costs not remunerative to the growers in other edible fungus producing countries.

China produces more than 85% of edible fungus in the world. In China, it is the six largest plantation product following Grain, cotton, oil, vegetable and fruit. There are about 70~80 kinds of edible fungus in China, and about 50 kinds has been industrialized. Around 20 kinds can be produced in large scale. In 2014, the 7 leading kinds of edible fungus in terms of production volume are Shiitake, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Enokitake, Agaricus bisporus, Cloud ear fungus and Pleurotus eryngii. In the world wide, factory production is adopted by most developed countries like Japan, Korea, Europe and North America. In Japan, the share of factory production takes more than 90% of total yield, while the ratio in Taiwan and Korea are above 95%. Factory production is the development trend of edible fungus industry, and would also be the key factor that driven the development of edible fungus industry in China.

The worldwide market for Edible Fungus (Edible Products) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Edible Fungus (Edible Products) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Purchase this report (Price 3480 USD for single user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/ 13318115

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Shiitake

Auricularia Auricula-judae

Pleurotus Ostreatus

Enokitake

Agaricus Bisporus

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Fresh Mushrooms

Dried Mushrooms

Canned Mushrooms

Frozen Mushrooms

Others

Table of Contents

1 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Edible Fungus (Edible Products)

1.2 Classification of Edible Fungus (Edible Products) by Types

1.2.1 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

ttyps

1.3 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

aap

1.4 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Edible Fungus (Edible Products) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

———————————————–

3 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

—————————————————

10 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

Browse complete table of contents at :- https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13318115

About Us:

Market Reports World is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategic and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report re sellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +14242530807/UK +442032398187

OUR OTHER REPORT:

Splicing Tape Market Size, Share 2019 from 2024: Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Hyaluronic Acid Solution Market Size, Share Capacity Production Revenue Price and Gross Margin by 2024 Worldwide

Membrane Chromatography Market Size, Share 2019 Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

Lead Nitrate Market Size, Share 2019, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2024