Edible Oils and Fats Industry Size, Share , Global Market Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2019-2024

Edible Oils and Fats Market 2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. The report covers North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Global Edible Oils and Fats Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Edible Oils and Fats market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Based on the continued demand for edible oils and fats across the region as a major ingredient for culinary purpose, the global edible oils and fats market is projected to reach 298,522 kilo tons growing with CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period of 2017-2023. In 2017, APAC is anticipated to hold a major market share followed by Europe. Large share of APAC in edible oils and fats market is backed up by the regionsÃ¢â¬â¢ high resources of crops and livestock. Europe will witness higher market growth in edible oils and fats market during forecast period. Increasing demand of animal fats such as lard and tallow in the region and also improved harvesting techniques are driving the edible oils and fats market in Europe.

Palm oil and soybean oil together are evaluated to hold a major share of more than 45% of market share in the year 2017. Corn oil will witness higher growth rate during the forecast period based on increasing demand of corn oil for industrial purpose. Rising adoption of vegan life-style and increased demand for naturally sourced products will increased the share of plant sourced edible oil and fats on a global level. Plant sourced oils are evaluated to hold a lionÃ¢â¬â¢s share of more than 80% in 2017. Animal sourced fats will witness steady growth rate during the forecast period. Wide range of oils and fat available in market with unique and peculiar characteristics will attract population of mass consumers across the globe. Industrial applications of edible oil and fats for the production of bio-fuel has boosted the market and will contribute in its market growth during forecast period.

The Global Edible Oils and Fats market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific has the major market share followed by Europe. APAC holds major market share of more than 50% in edible oils and fats market and it is projected to reach a market volume of more than 1,50,000 kilo tons with CAGR of 4.70% during the corresponding period. Europe will witness higher market growth (~6.05%) in edible oils and fats market during forecast period.

Key Players

The leading market players in the Global Edible Oils and Fats market primarily are Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (U.S.), Associated British Foods Plc. (U.K.), Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore), Bunge limited (U.S.), Adani Wilmar Ltd (India), Cargill, Inc.(U.S.) and Ajinomoto Co., Inc.(Japan)

Target Audience

Edible Oils and Fats Manufacturers

Food and beverage Industry

Agriculture Industry

Bio-diesel manufacturers

Animal feed manufacturers

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings

The Global Edible Oils and Fats market is projected to reach 298,522 kilo tons by 2023 with growth rate of 4.56%

Globally, application of Edible Oils and Fats in Bio-diesel is growing at higher rate of 4.87%

Globally, palm oil and soybean oil together holds more than 48% of market share in the year 2017

Regional and State wise Analysis of Global Edible Oils and Fats market Development and Demand Forecast to 2023 Market

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o U.K.

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Rest of APAC

Rest of World

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Other Countries

Edible Oils and Fats Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Edible Oils and Fats Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Edible Oils and Fats market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Edible Oils and Fats market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Edible Oils and Fats market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Edible Oils and Fats market

To analyze opportunities in the Edible Oils and Fats market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Edible Oils and Fats market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Edible Oils and Fats Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Edible Oils and Fats trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Edible Oils and Fats Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Edible Oils and Fats Market

Edible Oils and Fats Market report provides analysis of the Edible Oils and Fats Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge.

