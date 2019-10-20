 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Effect Pigments Market: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 20, 2019

Effect

Effect Pigments Market report provides detailed information on Effect Pigments markets. The Effect Pigments industry report covers data on global & Chinese markets including future trends for supply, market size, prices, trading, competition and value chain as well as Global major vendors’ information. In addition, the report also delivers overview of Effect Pigments market, including classification, application, manufacturing technology, industry chain analysis and latest market dynamics.

Effect Pigments industry report also explore market capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years with latest news and policy globally. 

Scope of the Report:

  • Effect Pigments are metal based pigments and mica (pearl) based pigments. Specialty Metallic Pigments are also widely utilized in other expanding end-use industries such as packaging, cosmetics and printing inks, particularly in emerging economies.
  • The concentration of effect pigments in the international market is relatively high, Altana, BASF, Toyo Aluminium, Merck and Silberline occupy the major market share of the industry. Those companies have broad product categories, technical barrier and R&D, which all strengthened their leading position in the industry. Also, they have strong international competitiveness, by setting plants in multiple regions and build connection with downstream users.
  • The worldwide market for Effect Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 3443.2 million US$ in 2024, from 2929.7 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.
  • This report focuses on the Effect Pigments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Top manufacturers/players:

  • Altana
  • BASF
  • Toyo Aluminium
  • Merck
  • Silberline
  • Schlenk
  • Sun Chemical
  • Sudarshan
  • Cristal
  • CQV
  • GEO Tech
  • Kuncai
  • Rika
  • Zuxing
  • Ruicheng
  • Yortay

    Effect Pigments Market Segment by Regions-

    • USA
    • EU
    • Japan
    • China and Others.

    The Effect Pigments Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Effect Pigments Industry report explores the international and Chinese Major Market players in detail.

    Effect Pigments Market Segment by Types:

  • Natural Mineral Pigments
  • Artificial Mineral Pigments

    Effect Pigments Market Segment by Applications:

  • Coatings
  • Inks
  • Plastics
  • Cosmetics
  • Others

    Through the statistical analysis, the Effect Pigments Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Effect Pigments Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Table of Contents:

    1 Market Overview

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Effect Pigments Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    4 Global Effect Pigments Market Analysis by Regions

    5 North America Effect Pigments by Country

    6 Europe Effect Pigments by Country

    7 Asia-Pacific Effect Pigments by Country

    8 South America Effect Pigments by Country

    9 Middle East and Africa Effect Pigments by Countries

    10 Global Effect Pigments Market Segment by Type

    11 Global Effect Pigments Market Segment by Application

    12 Effect Pigments Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    No. of Pages: 136

    In the end, the Effect Pigments Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Effect Pigments Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2024 Global and Chinese Effect Pigments Market covering all important parameters.

    Joann Wilson
    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.