Egg Protein Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global “Egg Protein Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Egg Protein in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Egg Protein Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Avangardco

Sanovo

IGRECA

Interovo

Bouwhuis Enthoven

BNLfood

Post Holdings

Eurovo Group

Rose Acre Farms

VH Group

Wulro

A.G. Foods

Farm Pride

GF Ovodry

Adriaan Goede

SOVIMO HELLAS

Rembrandt

DEB EL FOOD

Lodewijckx Group

Kewpie

Dalian Lvxue

Jinlin Houde

Kangde Biological

Dalian Hanovo Foods

Etam Biological Polytron Technologies The report provides a basic overview of the Egg Protein industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Egg Protein Market Types:

Whole Egg Powder

Egg White Powder

Egg Yolk Powder Egg Protein Market Applications:

Bakery

Meat Product

Ice Cream

Bakery

Meat Product

Ice Cream

Others

Currently, there are three types of egg protein, including whole egg powder, egg white powder and egg yolk powder. Egg protein content in egg white powder is the highest. While whole egg powder has the largest market share. In 2016, global production of whole egg powder is 74.0 K MT, with a market share of 37.90%. Production of egg white powder and egg yolk powder are separately 53.2 K MT and 68.0 K MT in 2016. In the future, we predict that whole egg powder will keep the leading market.

Since abundant raw material resource and mature production process, the egg protein market concentration degree is relatively lower. Current, there are lots of manufacturers all over the world. Manufacturers included in this report are Avangardco, Sanovo, IGRECA, Interovo, Bouwhuis Enthoven, BNLfood, Post Holdings, Eurovo Group, Rose Acre Farms, VH Group, Wulro, A.G. Foods, Farm Pride, GF Ovodry, Adriaan Goede, SOVIMO HELLAS, Rembrandt, DEB EL FOOD, Lodewijckx Group, Kewpie, Dalian Lvxue, Jinlin Houde, Kangde Biological, Dalian Hanovo Foods, Etam Biological Polytron Technologies. During all those manufacturers, top three suppliers are Avangardco, Sanovo and IGRECA. Also, production share amount of those top three suppliers is 19.06% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Egg Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 1130 million US$ in 2024, from 1040 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.