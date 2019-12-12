Egg White Protein Powder Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global “Egg White Protein Powder Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Egg White Protein Powder industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Egg White Protein Powder market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Egg White Protein Powder by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Egg White Protein Powder Market Analysis:

The egg white is responsible for 60% of the total weight of an egg. It is rich in functionally important proteins, such as ovalbumin, ovotransferrin, ovomucoid, ovomucin and lysozyme. Ovalbumin is responsible for more than 50% of the egg white protein share by weight. This protein, when separated from the egg white, can be used in the food and pharmaceutical industry. Ovotransferrin, which is the second most abundant protein in egg white, is used as a metal transporter, anticancer agent and antimicrobial agent whereas lysozyme is used as a food preservative. Ovalbumin, which is the most abundant protein, is used as a nutritional supplement by sports enthusiasts. Egg white has excellent heat stability and thus, can be used in various food products which require high heat sterilization.

Egg white protein powder is still in its research phase and there are very few companies that offer this product. The egg white protein powder has also been commercialized as egg albumin hydro lysate and hydrolyzed egg white.

In 2019, the market size of Egg White Protein Powder is 9 million US$ and it will reach 78 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.2% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Egg White Protein Powder. Some Major Players of Egg White Protein Powder Market Are:

Merck

HiMedia Laboratories

Kewpie Corporation

Aqua Lab Technologies

Egg White Protein Powder Market Segmentation by Types:

Liquid

Powder

Egg White Protein Powder Market Segmentation by Applications:

Food Industry

Biotechnology

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplement

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Egg White Protein Powder create from those of established entities?

Target Audience of the Global Egg White Protein Powder Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

