(Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages Market Size, Trends Growth Opportunities Analysed In Report Based On Current and Future Development Status 2024

Zinc-paste Bandages are gauze bandage impregnated with zinc oxide paste. zinc-paste bandages are medical products that cool, help to reduce swellings, allow compression, provide moistness to the skin and care the skin in case of irritations. Zinc-paste Bandages are mainly used by orthopedists, phlebologists, dermatologists, physiotherapists, sports practitioners, general practitioners, alternative practitioners, hospitals and end consumers.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Zinc-paste Bandages market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Zinc-paste Bandages in 2016.

In the industry, HARTMANN profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Smith & Nephew and Medline ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 11.56%, 10.15% and 8.53% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, Zinc Oxide 10% is the main type for Zinc-paste Bandages, and the Zinc Oxide 10% reached a sales revenue of approximately 730.68 M USD in 2016, with 48.92% of global sales revenue.

The worldwide market for (Elastic Therapeutic) Zinc-paste Bandages is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 2000 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Zinc Oxide 10%

Zinc Oxide 20%

Others (Zinc Oxide 6%, etc.) Market Segment by Applications:

Orthopedic

Dermatology

Phlebology

Sports