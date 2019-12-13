Elastomeric Couplings Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

About Elastomeric Couplings:

Using rubber or plastic materials will accommodate some misalignment while providing vibration dampening. Elastomeric types of couplings are capable of also providing shock absorption. A popular design is the jaw coupling. A metallic component goes on either end of the shafts to be connected and the elastomer fits between them.

Elastomeric Couplings Market Manufactures:

Siemens

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Regal Beloit(PTS)

KTR

Rexnord

The Timken Company

SKF

Voith Turbo

LORD

John Crane

Renold

Tsubakimoto Chain

Elastomeric Couplings Market Types:

Jaw Type

Gear Type

Tire Type

Dowel Pin Type

Elastomeric Couplings Market Applications:

Pumps

Fans/Blowers

Compressors

Mixers

Conveyors

The Report provides in depth research of the Elastomeric Couplings Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Elastomeric Couplings Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Elastomeric Couplings Market Report:

The leading manufactures mainly are Siemens, ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Regal Beloit (PTS) and KTR. Siemens is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 15% in 2016. The next is VOLVO and Ennova.

There are mainly five type product of elastomeric couplings market: jaw type, gear type, tire type, dowel pin type and other type. Jaw type accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global elastomeric couplings market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global elastomeric couplings sales market, its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2016. The next is Europe and China.

The worldwide market for Elastomeric Couplings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 1090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.