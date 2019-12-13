 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Elastomeric Couplings Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Elastomeric Couplings

GlobalElastomeric Couplings Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Elastomeric Couplings Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Elastomeric Couplings Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Elastomeric Couplings globally.

About Elastomeric Couplings:

Using rubber or plastic materials will accommodate some misalignment while providing vibration dampening. Elastomeric types of couplings are capable of also providing shock absorption. A popular design is the jaw coupling. A metallic component goes on either end of the shafts to be connected and the elastomer fits between them.

Elastomeric Couplings Market Manufactures:

  • Siemens
  • ABB
  • Altra Industrial Motion
  • Regal Beloit(PTS)
  • KTR
  • Rexnord
  • The Timken Company
  • SKF
  • Voith Turbo
  • LORD
  • John Crane
  • Renold
  • Tsubakimoto Chain
  • R+W Coupling

    Elastomeric Couplings Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Elastomeric Couplings Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Elastomeric Couplings Market Types:

  • Jaw Type
  • Gear Type
  • Tire Type
  • Dowel Pin Type
  • Other Type

    Elastomeric Couplings Market Applications:

  • Pumps
  • Fans/Blowers
  • Compressors
  • Mixers
  • Conveyors
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Elastomeric Couplings Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Elastomeric Couplings Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Elastomeric Couplings Market Report:

  • The leading manufactures mainly are Siemens, ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Regal Beloit (PTS) and KTR. Siemens is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 15% in 2016. The next is VOLVO and Ennova.
  • There are mainly five type product of elastomeric couplings market: jaw type, gear type, tire type, dowel pin type and other type. Jaw type accounts the largest proportion.
  • Geographically, the global elastomeric couplings market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global elastomeric couplings sales market, its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2016. The next is Europe and China.
  • The worldwide market for Elastomeric Couplings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 1090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Elastomeric Couplings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 124   

