Elastomeric Couplings Market Outlook Trends Growth Factors Top Manufacturers Research Methodology and Forecasts by 2024

InternationalElastomeric Couplings Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.
Short Details of Elastomeric Couplings Market Report – Using rubber or plastic materials will accommodate some misalignment while providing vibration dampening. Elastomeric types of couplings are capable of also providing shock absorption. A popular design is the jaw coupling. A metallic component goes on either end of the shafts to be connected and the elastomer fits between them.
Global Elastomeric Couplings market competition by top manufacturers
- Siemens
- ABB
- Altra Industrial Motion
- Regal Beloit(PTS)
- KTR
- Rexnord
- The Timken Company
- SKF
- Voith Turbo
- LORD
- John Crane
- Renold
- Tsubakimoto Chain
- R+W Coupling
The Scope of the Report:
The leading manufactures mainly are Siemens, ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Regal Beloit (PTS) and KTR. Siemens is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 15% in 2016. The next is VOLVO and Ennova.
There are mainly five type product of elastomeric couplings market: jaw type, gear type, tire type, dowel pin type and other type. Jaw type accounts the largest proportion.
Geographically, the global elastomeric couplings market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global elastomeric couplings sales market, its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2016. The next is Europe and China.
The worldwide market for Elastomeric Couplings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 1090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Elastomeric Couplings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
