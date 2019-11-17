 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Elastomeric Couplings Market Outlook Trends Growth Factors Top Manufacturers Research Methodology and Forecasts by 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Elastomeric Couplings

InternationalElastomeric Couplings Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.

Short Details of Elastomeric Couplings  Market Report – Using rubber or plastic materials will accommodate some misalignment while providing vibration dampening. Elastomeric types of couplings are capable of also providing shock absorption. A popular design is the jaw coupling. A metallic component goes on either end of the shafts to be connected and the elastomer fits between them.

Global Elastomeric Couplings  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Siemens
  • ABB
  • Altra Industrial Motion
  • Regal Beloit(PTS)
  • KTR
  • Rexnord
  • The Timken Company
  • SKF
  • Voith Turbo
  • LORD
  • John Crane
  • Renold
  • Tsubakimoto Chain
  • R+W Coupling

The Scope of the Report:

The leading manufactures mainly are Siemens, ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Regal Beloit (PTS) and KTR. Siemens is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 15% in 2016. The next is VOLVO and Ennova.

There are mainly five type product of elastomeric couplings market: jaw type, gear type, tire type, dowel pin type and other type. Jaw type accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global elastomeric couplings market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China) and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global elastomeric couplings sales market, its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2016. The next is Europe and China.

The worldwide market for Elastomeric Couplings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 1090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Elastomeric Couplings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Jaw Type
  • Gear Type
  • Tire Type
  • Dowel Pin Type
  • Other Type

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Pumps
  • Fans/Blowers
  • Compressors
  • Mixers
  • Conveyors
  • Others

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Elastomeric Couplings  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Elastomeric Couplings  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Elastomeric Couplings  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Elastomeric Couplings  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Elastomeric Couplings  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Elastomeric Couplings  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Elastomeric Couplings  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Elastomeric Couplings  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Elastomeric Couplings  by Country

    5.1 North America Elastomeric Couplings  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Elastomeric Couplings  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8 South America Elastomeric Couplings  by Country

    8.1 South America Elastomeric Couplings  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Elastomeric Couplings  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Couplings  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Couplings  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Couplings  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Elastomeric Couplings  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    11 Global Elastomeric Couplings  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Elastomeric Couplings  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Elastomeric Couplings  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Elastomeric Couplings  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Elastomeric Couplings  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Elastomeric Couplings  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Elastomeric Couplings  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Couplings  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Elastomeric Couplings  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Couplings  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Elastomeric Couplings  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Elastomeric Couplings  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Elastomeric Couplings  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Elastomeric Couplings  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Elastomeric Couplings  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Elastomeric Couplings  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

