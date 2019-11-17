Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market 2019 – Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices

The “Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market” research report is a pro and a thorough study on the current condition of Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Industry. Market report passes on a first Survey of the Market including its definition, software and innovation. In addition, The Industry report investigates the Major Market players in detail. Market report gives key pieces of scholarship and subsisting status of the Players and is an important Source of course and heading for Companies and people roused by the business.

Short Details of Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Market Report – Assistive technology is an umbrella term that includes assistive, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices for people with disabilities while also including the process used in selecting, locating, and using them. People who have disabilities often have difficulty performing activities of daily living (ADLs) independently, or even with assistance. ADLs are self-care activities that include toileting, mobility (ambulation), eating, bathing, dressing and grooming. Assistive technology can ameliorate the effects of disabilities that limit the ability to perform ADLs. Assistive technology promotes greater independence by enabling people to perform tasks they were formerly unable to accomplish, or had great difficulty accomplishing, by providing enhancements to, or changing methods of interacting with, the technology needed to accomplish such tasks. For example, wheelchairs provide independent mobility for those who cannot walk, while assistive eating devices can enable people who cannot feed themselves to do so. Due to assistive technology, people with disabilities have an opportunity of a more positive and easygoing lifestyle, with an increase in “social participation,” “security and control,” and a greater chance to “reduce institutional costs without significantly increasing household expenses.”

Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Sonova Holding
  • William Demant
  • Invacare
  • Ottobock
  • Starkey
  • GN ReSound
  • Sivantos
  • Cochlear
  • Widex
  • Sunrise Medical
  • Permobil Corp
  • MED-EL
  • Pride Mobility

The Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 27600 million US$ in 2024, from 17800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • HA
  • MMA&AD
  • V&RA
  • MF&BSP

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • For Elderly
  • For Disabled
  • Others

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  by Country

    5.1 North America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8 South America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  by Country

    8.1 South America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    11 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

