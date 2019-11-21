Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market 2019 :Size, Share with Capacity, Future Prospects, Future Challenges, Economic Aspect, Market Strategies and Forecast to 2024

“Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market” report conjointly covers import/export info across all significant regions lined in this document. Furthermore, we have the ability to fully give data regarding import/export info across any explicit nation according to demand. By knowing the capacity of Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market In Future, we develop with Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Research Report to supply Investors to realize their goals in their respective area all over the world. The Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Report concentrates on supplying best yields of investment to investors.
Short Details of Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Report – Assistive technology is an umbrella term that includes assistive, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices for people with disabilities while also including the process used in selecting, locating, and using them. People who have disabilities often have difficulty performing activities of daily living (ADLs) independently, or even with assistance. ADLs are self-care activities that include toileting, mobility (ambulation), eating, bathing, dressing and grooming. Assistive technology can ameliorate the effects of disabilities that limit the ability to perform ADLs. Assistive technology promotes greater independence by enabling people to perform tasks they were formerly unable to accomplish, or had great difficulty accomplishing, by providing enhancements to, or changing methods of interacting with, the technology needed to accomplish such tasks. For example, wheelchairs provide independent mobility for those who cannot walk, while assistive eating devices can enable people who cannot feed themselves to do so. Due to assistive technology, people with disabilities have an opportunity of a more positive and easygoing lifestyle, with an increase in “social participation,” “security and control,” and a greater chance to “reduce institutional costs without significantly increasing household expenses.”
Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market competition by top manufacturers
- Sonova Holding
- William Demant
- Invacare
- Ottobock
- Starkey
- GN ReSound
- Sivantos
- Cochlear
- Widex
- Sunrise Medical
- Permobil Corp
- MED-EL
- Pride Mobility
The worldwide market for Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 27600 million US$ in 2024, from 17800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 HA
1.2.2 MMA&AD
1.2.3 V&RA
1.2.4 MF&BSP
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 For Elderly
1.3.2 For Disabled
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Sonova Holding
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Sonova Holding Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 William Demant
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 William Demant Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Invacare
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Invacare Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Ottobock
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Ottobock Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Starkey
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Starkey Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 GN ReSound
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 GN ReSound Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Sivantos
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Sivantos Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 Cochlear
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Cochlear Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 Widex
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 Widex Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Sunrise Medical
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Sunrise Medical Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Permobil Corp
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 Permobil Corp Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 MED-EL
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 MED-EL Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 Pride Mobility
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 Pride Mobility Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices by Country
5.1 North America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
