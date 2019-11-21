Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market 2019 :Size, Share with Capacity, Future Prospects, Future Challenges, Economic Aspect, Market Strategies and Forecast to 2024

By knowing the capacity of Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market In Future, we develop with Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Research Report to supply Investors to realize their goals in their respective area all over the world.

Short Details of Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Report – Assistive technology is an umbrella term that includes assistive, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices for people with disabilities while also including the process used in selecting, locating, and using them. People who have disabilities often have difficulty performing activities of daily living (ADLs) independently, or even with assistance. ADLs are self-care activities that include toileting, mobility (ambulation), eating, bathing, dressing and grooming. Assistive technology can ameliorate the effects of disabilities that limit the ability to perform ADLs. Assistive technology promotes greater independence by enabling people to perform tasks they were formerly unable to accomplish, or had great difficulty accomplishing, by providing enhancements to, or changing methods of interacting with, the technology needed to accomplish such tasks. For example, wheelchairs provide independent mobility for those who cannot walk, while assistive eating devices can enable people who cannot feed themselves to do so. Due to assistive technology, people with disabilities have an opportunity of a more positive and easygoing lifestyle, with an increase in “social participation,” “security and control,” and a greater chance to “reduce institutional costs without significantly increasing household expenses.”

Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market competition by top manufacturers

Sonova Holding

William Demant

Invacare

Ottobock

Starkey

GN ReSound

Sivantos

Cochlear

Widex

Sunrise Medical

Permobil Corp

MED-EL

Pride Mobility

The worldwide market for Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 27600 million US$ in 2024, from 17800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

HA

MMA&AD

V&RA

MF&BSP By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

For Elderly

For Disabled