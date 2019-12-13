 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electric AC Motors Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Electric AC Motors

Global “Electric AC Motors Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Electric AC Motors industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Electric AC Motors market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Electric AC Motors by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Electric AC Motors Market Analysis:

  • Electric AC Motors is used to implement the mechanical energy and electrical energy transformation of mechanical communication.
  • Owing to the great development of ac electric power system, Electric AC Motors has become the most commonly used.
  • In 2019, the market size of Electric AC Motors is 83700 million US$ and it will reach 147000 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric AC Motors. This report studies the global market size of Electric AC Motors, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Electric AC Motors production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Some Major Players of Electric AC Motors Market Are:

  • ABB
  • Baldor Electric
  • Toshiba
  • Siemens
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Franklin Electric
  • Allied Motion Technologies
  • Johnson Electric
  • Ametek
  • Asmo
  • Baldor Electric

    Electric AC Motors Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Synchronous
  • Induction

    Electric AC Motors Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • Industrial
  • Motor Vehicles
  • HVAC
  • Transportation
  • Household

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    The Report Covers the Following Questions:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Electric AC Motors create from those of established entities?

    Target Audience of the Global Electric AC Motors Market in Market Study:

    • Key Consulting Companies & Advisors 
    • Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises 
    • Venture capitalists 
    • Value-Added Resellers (VARs) 
    • Third-party knowledge providers 
    • Investment bankers 
    • Investors

