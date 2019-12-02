Electric Automobile Horn Market 2019 Research – Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

Global "Electric Automobile Horn Market" 2019 Report speaks about the manufacturing process, major Types and Applications for the key players.

Short Details Of Electric Automobile Horn Market Report – Automobile horn is a device used to alert other vehicles and passersby. When a horn button is pressed, an electromagnet energized intermittently will cause the steel diaphragm to oscillate back and forth producing the sound of the car horn. Automobile horns have become a part of everyday life and one can hardly find an automobile without a horn.

Global Electric Automobile Horn market competition by top manufacturers

Fiamm

Minda

Denso

Bosch

Imasen

Hella

Seger

Mitsuba

Stec

LG Horn

Zhejiang Shengda

Zhongzhou Electircal

Wolo Manufacturing

SORL Auto Parts

Jiari

Scope of the Report:

The classification of electric automobile horn includes flat shape and snail shape, and the proportion of snail shape in 2016 is about 75%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Electric automobile horn is widely used in passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle and other kind of vehicle. The most proportion of electric automobile horn is used in passenger vehicle, and consumption proportion is about 75% in 2016.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Market competition is intense. Fiamm, Minda, Denso, Bosch, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Electric Automobile Horn is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 770 million US$ in 2024, from 680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electric Automobile Horn in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Flat Shape

Snail Shape By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle