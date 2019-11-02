 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electric Automotive Door Latch Market Growth 2019: Research Insights, Dominant Players, Market Size Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 2, 2019

The report titled “Global Electric Automotive Door Latch Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Electric Automotive Door Latch market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Electric Automotive Door Latch analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Electric Automotive Door Latch in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • AISIN SEIKI
  • Brose Fahrzeugteile
  • EBERHARD
  • GECOM
  • IFB Automotive Private
  • Inteva Products
  • Kiekert
  • Magna International
  • Minda VAST Access Systems
  • MITSUI MINING & SMELTING
  • Shivani Locks
  • STRATTEC SECURITY
  • U-Shin
  • WITTE Automotive

     “Automotive door latches are designed to offer safety and security to drivers and passengers of vehicles by securing the doors of the vehicles and preventing unwanted opening and closing of the doors.”

    Market Segments by Type:

  • Side/slide Door Latches
  • Tailgate Latches
  • Hood Latches
  • Back Seat Latches
  • Others

    Market Segments by Application:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Light Commercial Vehicle
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

    Scope of Electric Automotive Door Latch Market Report:

  • The worldwide market for Electric Automotive Door Latch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Electric Automotive Door Latch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The overview of Global Electric Automotive Door Latch Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of Electric Automotive Door Latch, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of Electric Automotive Door Latch, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Automotive Door Latch in 2017 and 2018.
    • The Electric Automotive Door Latch competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The Electric Automotive Door Latch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Electric Automotive Door Latch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of Electric Automotive Door Latch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

