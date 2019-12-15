Electric Bicycle Motors Market Size, Growth Trends, Future Prospects, And Their Contribution to the Total Market

An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike, powerbike or booster bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion.

Rental and sharing services in big cities in North America is turning out to be a key trend. California and New York are getting more support from government authorities to use bicycles as an effective mode of transportation. With the increase in rental and the sharing services, the demand for maintenance and replacement services is anticipated to rise in the coming years. This will subsequently increase the demand for electric bicycle motors, which is anticipated to create opportunities for enhancing the growth of the electric bicycle motors market in the coming years.

Yamaha

Robert Bosch

Continental

Nidec

Panasonic

Brose Fahrzeugteile

DAPU Motors

BionX International

Bafang Electric (Suzhou)

J.D. Components

TDCM Corporation

Suzhou Xiongda Electric Machine

OEM

Aftermarket Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Less Than 350W

350W-750W