Electric Bus Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

About Electric Bus:

An electric bus is a bus powered by electricity. An electric bus uses electric motors or traction motors for propulsion. An electric bus may be powered through a collector system by electricity from off-bus sources, or may be self-contained with a battery or generator to convert fuel to electricity.

Top Key Players of Electric Bus Market:

Yutong

DFAC

BYD

King Long

Zhong Tong

Foton

ANKAI

Guangtong

Nanjing Gold Dragon

Volvo

New Flyer

Daimler

Gillig

Battery Electric Bus

Hybrid Bus Major Applications covered in the Electric Bus Market report are:

Public Transit

Highway Transportation

Other Scope of Electric Bus Market:

The electric bus includes battery electric bus and hybrid bus. The battery electric bus occupies most part of the production. The main production base is located in the China, so the China is the largest production region in the world.

In the future, the battery will play an important role in the development of the electric bus; the policy also plays an import role. In the future, if any company wants to enter into the new energy vehicle industry, the battery will be the most important feature.

The worldwide market for Electric Bus is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.5% over the next five years, will reach 22900 million US$ in 2024, from 9680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.