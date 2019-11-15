 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electric Bus Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Global “Electric Bus Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Electric Bus Market. The Electric Bus Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Electric Bus Market: 

An electric bus is a bus powered by electricity. An electric bus uses electric motors or traction motors for propulsion. An electric bus may be powered through a collector system by electricity from off-bus sources, or may be self-contained with a battery or generator to convert fuel to electricity.The electric bus includes battery electric bus and hybrid bus. The battery electric bus occupies most part of the production. The main production base is located in the China, so the China is the largest production region in the world.In the future, the battery will play an important role in the development of the electric bus; the policy also plays an import role. In the future, if any company wants to enter into the new energy vehicle industry, the battery will be the most important feature.The global Electric Bus market was 9680 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 45900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Electric Bus Market:

  • Yutong
  • DFAC
  • BYD
  • King Long
  • Zhong Tong
  • Foton
  • ANKAI
  • Guangtong
  • Nanjing Gold Dragon
  • Volvo
  • New Flyer
  • Daimler
  • Gillig

    Regions covered in the Electric Bus Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Electric Bus Market by Applications:

  • Public Transit
  • Highway Transportation
  • Other

    Electric Bus Market by Types:

  • Battery Electric Bus
  • Hybrid Bus

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Electric Bus Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Electric Bus Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Electric Bus Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Electric Bus Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Electric Bus Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Electric Bus Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Electric Bus Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Electric Bus Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Electric Bus Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Electric Bus Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Electric Bus Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Electric Bus Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Electric Bus Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Electric Bus Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Electric Bus Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Electric Bus Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Electric Bus Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Electric Bus Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Electric Bus Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Electric Bus Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Bus Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Electric Bus Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Electric Bus Revenue by Product
    4.3 Electric Bus Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Electric Bus Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Electric Bus by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Electric Bus Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Electric Bus Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Electric Bus by Product
    6.3 North America Electric Bus by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Electric Bus by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Electric Bus Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Electric Bus Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Electric Bus by Product
    7.3 Europe Electric Bus by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Electric Bus by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Bus Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Bus Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Electric Bus by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Electric Bus by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Electric Bus by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Electric Bus Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Electric Bus Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Electric Bus by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Electric Bus by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Bus by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Bus Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Bus Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Bus by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Bus by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Electric Bus Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Electric Bus Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Electric Bus Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Electric Bus Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Electric Bus Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Electric Bus Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Electric Bus Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Electric Bus Forecast
    12.5 Europe Electric Bus Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Electric Bus Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Electric Bus Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Electric Bus Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Electric Bus Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

