Electric Coolant Pump Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

Global "Electric Coolant Pump Market" report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Johnson Electric

Aisin Seiki

KSPG

Davies Craig

MAHLE

About Electric Coolant Pump Market:

In the automotive industry, there is a constant revision and upgrading of technology to increase fuel efficiency in powertrains and reduce vehicular emissions to comply with stringent emission rules. The introduction of electric coolant pumps is a step in this direction.

OEMs are diversifying their product portfolio by launching plug-in hybrid vehicles that have advanced technologies such as regenerative braking systems and electric motors to assist as well as retain vehicles powered by IC engines. Due to this reason, electric coolant pumps in the mid-size segment will increase significantly, and there will be a corresponding decline in the full-size vehicle type market. In the US, the majority of the vehicles of earlier make have engine capacity greater than 3L. Approximately 50% of the sales in the US in the light duty segment is for pickup trucks. They were earlier powered by large displacement engines like 3.5L V6 or 5L V8 engines but owing to the downsizing trend these bigger engines are being replaced by 2L turbocharged engines, which not only produce similar power but are 30% more fuel efficient.

The market appears to be highly fragmented due to the presence of various established players and smaller firms. The competition is intense, and the manufacturers have to introduce innovative products to survive in the market. The demand for fuel-efficient cars will prompt the OEMs to focus on extensive research, development of specialized products, and upgraded technology matching the advancements in the industry. The stringent norms from the government to reduce pollution and control emissions will be another factor that will need attention from the vendors during the estimated period of next four years.

In 2019, the market size of Electric Coolant Pump is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Coolant Pump. Global Electric Coolant Pump Market Report Segment by Types:

Full-size

Mid-size

Compact size

Global Electric Coolant Pump Market Report Segmented by Application:

Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Others

To end with, in Electric Coolant Pump Market report the feasibility of new investment projects is measured, and overall research conclusions are offered. At the end Electric Coolant Pump report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Electric Coolant Pump in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

