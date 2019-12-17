Electric Dental Handpieces Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Electric Dental Handpieces Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Electric Dental Handpieces market size.

About Electric Dental Handpieces:

Electric Dental Handpieces is one of the main components for comprehensive oral therapy apparatus, and provide the source power based on comprehensive oral therapy apparatus. It is the dentist necessary tool, belongs to the class ii medical devices, which is mainly used for cutting tooth, prepare cavities, tooth shape and dressing preparation tooth shape.

Top Key Players of Electric Dental Handpieces Market:

Kavo

NSK

Dentsply Sirona

W&H

Bien Air

MORITA

DentalEZ

Osada

SciCan

Anthogyr

Codent

TTBIO

Sinol

Modern Precision

High-Speed Electric Dental Handpieces

Low-Speed Electric Dental Handpieces Major Applications covered in the Electric Dental Handpieces Market report are:

Hospital

Dental Clinic Scope of Electric Dental Handpieces Market:

Currently, there are many sales companies in the world Electric Dental Handpieces industry. The main market players are Kavo, NSK, Dentsply Sirona, W&H, Bien Air, MORITA, DentalEZ, Osada, SciCan, Anthogyr, Codent, TTBIO, Sinol and Modern Precision.

Europe is the largest consumption region of Electric Dental Handpieces, with a sales market share nearly 44.75% in 2015.

The second consumption place is North America; following North America with the sales market share of 34.28%. Asia-Pacific is another important market of Electric Dental Handpieces, enjoying 13.80% sales market share.

Electric Dental Handpieces is used in Hospital and Dental Clinic. Report data showed that 60.18% of the Electric Dental Handpieces market demand in Hospital and 39.82% in Dental Clinic in 2015.

There are two kinds of High-Speed Electric Dental Handpieces and Low-Speed Electric Dental Handpieces. High-Speed Electric Dental Handpieces is wildly used in the Electric Dental Handpieces, with a sales market share nearly 73.02% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Electric Dental Handpieces industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Electric Dental Handpieces have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Electric Dental Handpieces is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 510 million US$ in 2024, from 390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electric Dental Handpieces in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.