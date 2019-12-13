Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global “Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Analysis:

Electric double-layer capacitors (EDLCs) are energy storage devices that have higher capacitance than other capacitors or batteries. Compared with batteries, these devices have higher power capacity, longer life cycle, and faster charging options. Instead of conventional dielectrics, EDLCs have two plates that are separated by electrolytes. These plates are layers of the same substrate. The electrical properties of these plates help to separate the charge effectively, which even highly thin physical layers cannot do. The absence of heavy dielectric materials in EDLCs eases the packaging with a larger surface area resulting in high capacitance. EDLCs can generate capacitance values in farads instead of microfarads and picofarads, which are the measurement units for capacitance.

The growth in the adoption of graphene and carbon nanotube EDLCs will be one of the key trends that will contribute to the growth of this market. To counter the expensive price tag and limited scalability, EDLC manufacturers are coming up with EDLCs based on carbon nanotubes and graphene. EDLCs that are made by joining nanotubes and graphene can store huge amount of energy that could be released quickly to create a power surge. Improved performance in many applications such as consumer electronics and electric vehicles, lightweight, better elastic properties and mechanical strength are some of the features offered by the EDLCs.

The EDLC market consists of many vendors and is still in the growth stage. The adoption of this technology is limited to developed regions such as Europe and North America and a few countries of Asia like Japan, South Korea, and China. Vendors in this double-layer capacitor market have already started offering devices with technologies that will assist in the improvement of safety and the performance levels.

The global Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) market was valued at 980 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Some Major Players of Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Are:

Maxwell

Panasonic

NEC TOKIN

Murata

LS Mtron

Nippon Chemi-Con

ELNA

Nichicon

Supreme Power Solutions

Rubycon

Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Segmentation by Types:

Radial Style EDLC

Cylindricality EDLC

Button Style EDLC

Square EDLC

Pouch EDLC

Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Segmentation by Applications:

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Electricity

Military and Aerospace

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) create from those of established entities?

Target Audience of the Global Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter 4: Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 7: Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

