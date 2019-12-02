Electric Drives Market Analysis 2019-2023 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast To 2019

The "Electric Drives Market" Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc.

Electric Drives market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 3.99% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Electric Drives market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Electric drives are used for controlling the frequency and voltage supplied to the motor. Our electric drives market analysis considers the revenue generation based on products such as AC drives, and DC drives. Our analysis also considers the sales of electric drives in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the AC drives segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Electric Drives:

ABB Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

The report contains detailed information about the following points:

This report focuses on the global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc., major types, major applications from global and major regions such as Europe, North America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and etc. Data type includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analysed in this report. The development of the industry is assessed with information on the current status of the industry in various regions.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing focus on automating manufacturing processes Automation has become an integral part of manufacturing across process and discrete industries, which is aimed at improving production and efficiency. The use of AC drives is high in automated machines as they can effectively control motor speed with minimal manual intervention. AC drives are capable of being connected to multiple pumps and motors and can optimize and automate motor operations. Thus, the increasing focus on automating manufacturing processes will be a significant factor that will drive the growth of the electric drives market at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

Key Table Points Covered in Electric Drives Market Report:

Global Electric Drives Market Research Report 2019

Global Electric Drives Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2023)

Global Electric Drives Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2023)

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Electric Drives Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis of Global Electric Drives

Electric Drives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global electric drives market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric drives manufacturers, that include ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the electric drives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Electric Drives market.

Sections 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sections 2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Sections 3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

Sections 4. MARKET SIZING

Sections 5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Sections 6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Sections 7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

Sections 8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE

Sections 9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Sections 10. Electric Drives Market Dynamics.

Sections 11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Sections 12. MARKET TRENDS

Sections 13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Sections 14. VENDOR ANALYSIS

Sections 15. APPENDIX

