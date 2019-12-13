Electric Fencing Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

Electric Fencing systems are used to control a wide variety of animals. A typical Electric Fencing is a psychological barrier that keeps farm animals in and wild animals out, even over long distances. The animal will touch the Electric Fencing and become âtrainedâ not to go near the fence.

The classification of Electric Fence includes Permanent Fence and Portable Fence, and the proportion of Permanent Fence in 2017 is about 76.08%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017. Electric Fence is widely used in agriculture, wild animals, pets, security and others. The most proportion of Electric Fence is agriculture.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35.28% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27.68%.

Market competition is not intense. Gallagher, Tru-Test Group, Woodstream, Electric Guard Dog, Parker McCrory, Premier1Supplies, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

