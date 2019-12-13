 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electric Fireplace Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Electric Fireplace

GlobalElectric Fireplace Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Electric Fireplace market size.

About Electric Fireplace:

An Electric Fireplace is an electric heater that mimics a fireplace burning coal, wood, or natural gas. Electric Fireplaces are often placed in conventional fireplaces, which can then no longer be used for conventional fires. They plug into the Freestanding Electric Fireplaces, and can run on a “flame only” setting, or can be used as a heater, typically consuming 1.4-1.6 kW that can heat a 400 sq ft (37 m2) room.

Top Key Players of Electric Fireplace Market:

  • GLEN DIMPLEX
  • SEI
  • Buck Stove
  • Twin-Star International
  • Allen
  • Napoleon
  • Kent Fireplace
  • Adam
  • Jetmaster
  • Fuerjia
  • Rui Dressing
  • GHP Group Inc.
  • BTB
  • Boge Technology
  • RICHEN
  • Saintec
  • Hubei Ruolin
  • Paite
  • Andong
  • Ruitian Industry

    Major Types covered in the Electric Fireplace Market report are:

  • Wall Mount Electric Fireplaces
  • Built-In Electric Fireplaces
  • Freestanding Electric Fireplaces

    Major Applications covered in the Electric Fireplace Market report are:

  • House Use
  • Hotel Use
  • Other Place Use

    Scope of Electric Fireplace Market:

  • There is also a certain space of demand of Electric Fireplace product in market, but basically it shows the scarcity of high-end products and excess capacity of low end products. There is a large market demand of high-end products to seize market share of imports.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, trend is clear due to the global recovery. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment.
  • As large demand of high-end products at abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese Electric Fireplace industry is not only begin to transit to high-end Electric Fireplace products but also extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.
  • The worldwide market for Electric Fireplace is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 4800 million US$ in 2024, from 3870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Electric Fireplace in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No. of Electric Fireplace Market Report pages: 136  

