Electric Fireplaces Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

Global “Electric Fireplaces Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Electric Fireplaces market size.

About Electric Fireplaces:

Electric Fireplaces is a kind of heating apparatuses used in home and hotel, especially when cold winter. It can support enough heat and you donât worry about fire, it is much safer than the wooden fireplaces.Electric fireplaces work by using metal coils that are heated via electricity. Electric fireplaces are also constructed with an air blower near the coils. As a charge runs through the metal coils, they heat up from the current and a blower inside the fireplaces sends the warm air out.Electric fireplaces are also efficient. They do not waste heat as over 99 percent of the warmth is sent out by the blowers. Due to the efficient distribution of heat, electric fireplaces are also safe to touch.In terms of installation, electric fireplaces are exceptionally cheaper than real fireplaces. Real fireplaces require installation of chimneys, wall mounting and restructuring of the house. Electric fireplaces can stand alone and by themselves with little time spent putting them in place. Electric fireplaces can also have designs which simulate the look and feel of a real fireplace.

Top Key Players of Electric Fireplaces Market:

GLEN DIMPLEX

Twin-Star

Fuerjia

BTB

Allen

Napoleon

Rui Dressing

RICHEN

Saintec

Adam

Hubei Ruolin

Ritian Industry

Andong

SEI

GHP Group Inc

Jetmaster

Kent Fireplace

Major Types covered in the Electric Fireplaces Market report are:

Freestanding Electric Fireplaces

Wall Electric Fireplace

Corner Electric Fireplace Major Applications covered in the Electric Fireplaces Market report are:

Home

Hotel

Other Scope of Electric Fireplaces Market:

Market competition is fierce. GLEN DIMPLEX has a big share with 30.73 market share of total market followed by Twin-Star (17%). Other companies are in small scale. In addition, Rui Dressing and Fuerjia not only have their own brands but also provide OEM service for the foreign famous brands.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, electric fireplaces industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of electric fireplaces brought a lot of opportunities, we recommend that the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the electric fireplaces field hastily.

The worldwide market for Electric Fireplaces is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 2910 million US$ in 2024, from 2050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.