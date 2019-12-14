 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electric Fireplaces Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Electric Fireplaces

GlobalElectric Fireplaces Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Electric Fireplaces market size.

About Electric Fireplaces:

Electric Fireplaces is a kind of heating apparatuses used in home and hotel, especially when cold winter. It can support enough heat and you donât worry about fire, it is much safer than the wooden fireplaces.Electric fireplaces work by using metal coils that are heated via electricity. Electric fireplaces are also constructed with an air blower near the coils. As a charge runs through the metal coils, they heat up from the current and a blower inside the fireplaces sends the warm air out.Electric fireplaces are also efficient. They do not waste heat as over 99 percent of the warmth is sent out by the blowers. Due to the efficient distribution of heat, electric fireplaces are also safe to touch.In terms of installation, electric fireplaces are exceptionally cheaper than real fireplaces. Real fireplaces require installation of chimneys, wall mounting and restructuring of the house. Electric fireplaces can stand alone and by themselves with little time spent putting them in place. Electric fireplaces can also have designs which simulate the look and feel of a real fireplace.

Top Key Players of Electric Fireplaces Market:

  • GLEN DIMPLEX
  • Twin-Star
  • Fuerjia
  • BTB
  • Allen
  • Napoleon
  • Rui Dressing
  • RICHEN
  • Saintec
  • Adam
  • Hubei Ruolin
  • Ritian Industry
  • Andong
  • SEI
  • GHP Group Inc
  • Jetmaster
  • Kent Fireplace
  • Buck Stove

    Major Types covered in the Electric Fireplaces Market report are:

  • Freestanding Electric Fireplaces
  • Wall Electric Fireplace
  • Corner Electric Fireplace

    Major Applications covered in the Electric Fireplaces Market report are:

  • Home
  • Hotel
  • Other

    Scope of Electric Fireplaces Market:

  • Market competition is fierce. GLEN DIMPLEX has a big share with 30.73 market share of total market followed by Twin-Star (17%). Other companies are in small scale. In addition, Rui Dressing and Fuerjia not only have their own brands but also provide OEM service for the foreign famous brands.
  • Briefly speaking, in the next few years, electric fireplaces industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of electric fireplaces brought a lot of opportunities, we recommend that the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the electric fireplaces field hastily.
  • The worldwide market for Electric Fireplaces is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 2910 million US$ in 2024, from 2050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Electric Fireplaces in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Electric Fireplaces product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Fireplaces, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Fireplaces in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Electric Fireplaces competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Electric Fireplaces breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Electric Fireplaces market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Fireplaces sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Electric Fireplaces Market Report pages: 136

    1 Electric Fireplaces Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Electric Fireplaces by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Electric Fireplaces Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Electric Fireplaces Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Electric Fireplaces Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Electric Fireplaces Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Electric Fireplaces Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Electric Fireplaces Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

