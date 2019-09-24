Electric Hand Drill Market 2019 by Growth Rate, Key Manufacturers, Market Size, Market Current Status, Share, Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Global “Electric Hand Drill Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Electric Hand Drill Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Electric Hand Drill Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Black & Decker

Bosch

Craftsman

DEWALT

Hilti

Hitachi

Makita

Metabo

Milwaukee

Panasonic

PORTER-CABLE

RIDGID

RYOBI

A hand electric drill is a drilling tool powered by an ac power supply or a dc battery.

Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the market.

The Electric Hand Drill market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Hand Drill. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Air Conditioning Installation

Billboard Installation

Furniture Decoration

Construction Industry

Other Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Cable Type Electric Hand Drill