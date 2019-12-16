 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electric Handpieces Market 2019 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Electric Handpieces

GlobalElectric Handpieces Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Electric Handpieces Market for 2019-2024.

About Electric Handpieces:

The Electric Handpieces is an instrument that uses electricity to generate a rotary cutting motion, similar to how a drill operates. Often, handpieces are organized by speed range (high speed or low speed) which determines the applications that are suitable. Typical high speed applications include cutting tooth structure and finishing restorations while low speed handpieces have a range of applications including endodontics, implantology, caries removal and prophylaxis. Electric handpieces offer the advantage of more torque, which can translate to smooth, consistent cutting ability across a wide range of speeds.This report mainly covers the High-Speed Electric Handpieces and Low-Speed Electric Handpieces product type.

Electric Handpieces Market Manufactures:

  • Danaher
  • NSK
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • W&H
  • Bien Air
  • MORITA
  • SciCan
  • DentalEZ
  • Anthogyr
  • Codent
  • Sinol
  • Foshan CAN Dental Equipment Co.
  • Ltd.
  • NOUVAG
  • TTBIO
  • Modeer Precision

    Electric Handpieces Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players.

    Electric Handpieces Market Types:

  • High-Speed Electric Handpieces
  • Low-Speed Electric Handpieces

    Electric Handpieces Market Applications:

  • Hospital
  • Dental Clinic

    The Report provides in depth research of the Electric Handpieces Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024.

    Scope of Electric Handpieces Market Report:

  • The classification of Electric Handpieces includes High-Speed Electric Handpieces and Low-Speed Electric Handpieces. The production proportion of High-Speed Electric Handpieces in 2017 is about 61.86%.
  • Electric Handpieces is widely used in Hospital and Dental Clinic. The most proportion of Electric Handpieces is Hospital and in 2017 with 59.69% market share.
  • Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 47.96% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29.26%.
  • The worldwide market for Electric Handpieces is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 900 million US$ in 2024, from 600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Electric Handpieces in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Electric Handpieces product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Handpieces, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Handpieces in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Electric Handpieces competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Electric Handpieces breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Electric Handpieces market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Handpieces sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Electric Handpieces Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Electric Handpieces by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Electric Handpieces Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Electric Handpieces Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Electric Handpieces Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Electric Handpieces Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Electric Handpieces Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Electric Handpieces Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Electric Handpieces Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Electric Handpieces Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

