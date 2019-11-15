Electric Parking Brake Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share, Revenue and Growth Factor Analysis to 2024

Global “Electric Parking Brake Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Electric Parking Brake Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Electric Parking Brake industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.
The Global Electric Parking Brake market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Electric Parking Brake market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.
Global Electric Parking Brake market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including
- TRW
- KUSTER
- Continental
- DURA
- AISIN
- Mando
- SKF
- Hyundai Mobis
- Wuhu Bethel
- APG
- Zhejiang Wanchao
- Scope of the Report:
- Europe is the largest supply area of electric parking brake, the production market share of Europe was 35% in 2015. North America is the second supply area with the production market share of 29%.
- Europe is the biggest consumption area of electric parking brake, the consumption of Europe was more than 4300 K units in 2015 with the consumption market share of 44%. North America is the second consumption area with the consumption market share of 33% in 2015.
- Market competition is not intense. The top 5 manufacturers occupied the global production market share of 80%. TRW, KUSTER, Continental, DURA, AISIN are the leaders of the industry. With the key technologies and patents, they formed the global market channel of the industry.
- The electric parking brake is developing in recent years, and it has a huge demand in the future market.
- The worldwide market for Electric Parking Brake is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.5% over the next five years, will reach 4340 million US$ in 2024, from 1650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Electric-hydraulic Caliper Systems
- Cable-pull SystemsOn the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial VehiclesThis report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Electric Parking Brake Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Electric Parking Brake market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Electric Parking Brake market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Some Points from TOC:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Electric Parking Brake Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Type 1
1.2.2 Type 2
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Application 1
1.3.2 Application 2
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Manufacture 1
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Electric Parking Brake Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Manufactures 1 Electric Parking Brake Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Manufacture 2
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Electric Parking Brake Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Electric Parking Brake Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
…
3 Global Electric Parking Brake Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Electric Parking Brake Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Electric Parking Brake Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
4 Global Electric Parking Brake Market Analysis by Regions
…
12 Electric Parking Brake Market Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
And Continued…
