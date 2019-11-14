Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market: Global Enhancement Study by Market Overview, Summary Methodology, Size and Growth Over the Forecast 2025

Global “Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Electric Power Steering System (EPS) market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Electric Power Steering System (EPS) industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market:

JTEKT

Bosch

NSK

Nexteer

ZF

Mobis

Showa

Thyssenkrupp

Mando Get a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13934302 Know About Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market: Automotive Electronic Power Steering System is a very popular steering system, a power steering system that directly relies on the motor to provide auxiliary torque; Currently, most of the vehicle are installed the electronic power steering system, and the electronic power steering system can reduce about 5% fuel consumption.The global consumption of the automotive electronic power steering system is about 62 million units in 2016, the CAGR is 8%, the Europe is the largest production region, it occupies about26% market share in 2016, the North America occupies about 18% market share, the JP&KR occupies about 18.6% market share, the China occupies about 21.1% market share;The average price of the automotive electronic power steering system is about 323 usd per unit, the price shows downstream trend, the gross margin is about 21.78% in 2015, it has the similar trend with price;In the future, the total install ratio will still have increase trend, and it will have great influence on the reduce of fuel consumption.Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Power Steering System (EPS). For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13934302 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market by Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market by Types:

C-EPS

P-EPS