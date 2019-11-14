 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market: Global Enhancement Study by Market Overview, Summary Methodology, Size and Growth Over the Forecast 2025

November 14, 2019

Global “Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Electric Power Steering System (EPS) market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Electric Power Steering System (EPS) industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market:

  • JTEKT
  • Bosch
  • NSK
  • Nexteer
  • ZF
  • Mobis
  • Showa
  • Thyssenkrupp
  • Mando

    Know About Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market: 

    Automotive Electronic Power Steering System is a very popular steering system, a power steering system that directly relies on the motor to provide auxiliary torque; Currently, most of the vehicle are installed the electronic power steering system, and the electronic power steering system can reduce about 5% fuel consumption.The global consumption of the automotive electronic power steering system is about 62 million units in 2016, the CAGR is 8%, the Europe is the largest production region, it occupies about26% market share in 2016, the North America occupies about 18% market share, the JP&KR occupies about 18.6% market share, the China occupies about 21.1% market share;The average price of the automotive electronic power steering system is about 323 usd per unit, the price shows downstream trend, the gross margin is about 21.78% in 2015, it has the similar trend with price;In the future, the total install ratio will still have increase trend, and it will have great influence on the reduce of fuel consumption.Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Power Steering System (EPS).

    Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market by Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market by Types:

  • C-EPS
  • P-EPS
  • R-EPS

    Regions covered in the Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Revenue by Product
    4.3 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Electric Power Steering System (EPS) by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Electric Power Steering System (EPS) by Product
    6.3 North America Electric Power Steering System (EPS) by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Electric Power Steering System (EPS) by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Electric Power Steering System (EPS) by Product
    7.3 Europe Electric Power Steering System (EPS) by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Electric Power Steering System (EPS) by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Electric Power Steering System (EPS) by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Electric Power Steering System (EPS) by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Electric Power Steering System (EPS) by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Electric Power Steering System (EPS) by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Electric Power Steering System (EPS) by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Power Steering System (EPS) by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Power Steering System (EPS) by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Power Steering System (EPS) by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Forecast
    12.5 Europe Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

