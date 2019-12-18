Electric Power Substation Automation Market 2020 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis To 2025

Ingeteam

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Amperion

General Electric

Alstom

Cisco Systems

Eaton Corporation

Electric power substation has improved the way substations were controlled earlier and have enhanced the way critical data were accumulated.

Besides this, the electric power substations are generally managed by automatic elements as well as IEDs including recloser controls, digital protection relays, voltage controls and others.

Energy & Power Market by Applications:

Utilities

Industry Energy & Power Market by Types:

Retrofit