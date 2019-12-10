Electric Propulsion Satellites Market 2019: Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, size, top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

The Electric Propulsion Satellites research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Electric-powered satellite propulsion system employs electrical energy to change the velocity of spacecraft. Most all-electric satellite propulsion systems work by electrically expelling propellant or reaction mass at high speed. The hybrid propulsion systems engage both chemical and electrical propulsion technologies..

Electric Propulsion Satellites Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Boeing

OHB

Safran

Orbital ATK

Thales

Ball Aerospace

Lockheed Martin

Airbus

Mitsubishi Electric

and many more. Electric Propulsion Satellites Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Electric Propulsion Satellites Market can be Split into:

Hybrid Propulsion Systems

All-electric Propulsion Systems. By Applications, the Electric Propulsion Satellites Market can be Split into:

Defense and Military